IShowSpeed cried in audience after Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or, increasing his lead on Cristiano Ronaldo's five

Darren "IShowSpeed" was distraught after he watched Lionel Messi win the 2023 Ballon d'Or Player of the Year award. The Argentine icon bagged his eighth win today, and while fans of the star player were naturally overjoyed, Darren cried out in despair as his icon Cristiano Ronaldo did not even make it to the top 30 list this year.

Anyone familiar with IShowSpeed is bound to know that the YouTuber has idolized the Portuguese legend. The streamer has flown to Saudi Arabia and around the world to watch him play for Al-Nassr FC on multiple occasions. In fact, he was actually muttering Cristiano Ronaldo's name while David Beckham was announcing this year's Ballon d'Or Men's winner up on the stage.

When Lionel Messi's name was announced, the YouTube streamer did not attempt to hide his disappointment and cried out in disbelief:

"What! What!?!"

IShowSpeed cries for Cristiano Ronaldo at 2023 Ballon d'Or, gets snubbed by Lionel Messi's wife after asking for a picture

As mentioned before, the streamer is a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic. With Messi increasing his Ballon d'Or lead over his idol, IShowSpeed was naturally not in a good mood after the announcement. His initial reaction to the results devolved into full-blown crying after the Argentinian icon started his acceptance speech.

Prior to this, the 18-year-old streamer had quite a lot of fun meeting popular footballers and other celebrities at the Ballon d'Or party. The fact that he was allowed to livestream from inside one of the biggest footballing events of the year shows how far the creator has come.

He even barked at Haaland and was trolled by Tennis star Novak Djokovic during the party before the main event. However, not all of his experiences had been amicable. It appears that while exiting the venue, the YouTuber asked Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, for a picture, only to get ignored.

After getting ignored, the YouTuber looked at the camera and stated:

"She is ignoring me bro, no way. She is ignoring me."

Here are some general reactions to IShowSpeed crying after Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or.

