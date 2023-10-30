IShowSpeed breaks personal viewership record with his IRL stream at the Ballon d'Or and meets Haaland, Djokovic, etc

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is going viral for his ongoing IRL stream at the Ballon d'Or ceremony and broke his personal peak viewership numbers after meeting star athletes and footballers such as Haaland and Djokovic. Darren has become one of the most well-known football content creators, and hundreds of thousands of viewers have tuned in to watch him stream from the ceremony.

As per screenshots being shared on social media by the fan accounts, it appears that the Ballon d'Or stream has been his most popular yet, getting even more viewers than the time he was streaming from the stands at the 2020 Qatar World Cup.

As per images shared by @SpeedUpdates1, the stream peaked at over 500,000 concurrent viewers, with the screenshot showing a whopping 548K viewers.

Watch IShowSpeed bark at Haaland and is trolled by Djokovic at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

The annual Ballon d'Or awards ceremony is one of the biggest football events, with the top performers for that year getting recognition for their stellar performances on the pitch.

The fact that IShowSpeed got to attend the awards show and be allowed to live-stream his experience to his viewers is a testament to how far the YouTuber has come in the last few years.

The 18-year-old recently crossed the 21 million subscriber count on the platform and is popular primarily for his football content.

Known for meeting with a number of big-name players, including his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the streamer met a fair few stars today as well and did his signature bark after meeting Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland appeared to be laughing after IShowSpeed barked, but he obliged his request and posed for the camera.

That was not the only popular athlete that the streamer met, with 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic trolling him after the YouTuber failed to recognize the tennis icon.

After they came face-to-face, the Variety Streamer of the Year told Djokovic that he looked familiar:

"What's your name, you look so familiar."

Instead of telling the truth, the number-one-seeded men's tennis player in the world decided to troll the YouTuber and pretend to be an AC Milan player.

He said:

"I'm uh, I'm a new AC Milan star. I haven't played yet, but I am getting on in the next game."

To the amusement of the viewers, IShowSpeed appeared to have fallen for it too and encouraged Novak Dokovic for his supposed upcoming football match.