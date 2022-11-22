IShowSpeed deletes controversial stream where he promoted alleged crypto scammers

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" today revealed that he had deleted the stream where he promoted a controversial cryptocurrency project.

Last week, the 17-year-old hosted a stream and promoted Paradox Crypto, a cryptocurrency organization that has been discredited by YouTubers like Coffeezilla for allegedly working like a Ponzi scheme.

IShowSpeed has since apologized for the promotion. He has now gone as far as deleting the stream while asking his viewers what more he can do to make things right.

"I'm always the bad person": IShowSpeed thinks he will be portrayed as the culprit in the situation no matter what he does

IShowSpeed has risen to the very top of the streaming industry over the years and has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube. However, his meteoric rise has not been without controversy, with the latest being accusations that he gives crypto scammers a platform to promote their activities.

His stream on November 16, 2022, has been criticized by many people online, including Coffeezilla. The self-styled scam detective not only confronted the Paradox Crypto team but also made a video detailing why he thinks their business practices are not sound.

A day after the incident, IShowSpeed apologized for his actions in a different stream.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 Speed apologized after what happened yesterday! W speed

Speed apologized after what happened yesterday! W speed https://t.co/Uh71RfwCCF

In the stream dated November 18, 2022, the young influencer took responsibility for the promotion and admitted that it was not a smart move on his part:

"I made a mistake. You know, I'm not that smart I'm gonna be honest bro. But as I go, I get smarter and smarter. I made a little mistake, you know, that I wish I never did."

On today's stream, however, the teenager seemed a little irritated by the way he was being treated.

At the start of the broadcast, the YouTuber told his audience that he has deleted the controversial stream from his channel and doesn't know what else he can do to make things right:

"The stream's gone bro, you know what I'm saying? I don't know what else y'all want me to do bro. Seriously, I don't know what else y'all want me to do bro."

Walking away from the camera, he vented his frustration:

"I'm always the bad person, remember that bro. Everything I do, they always try to make me look bad. It's so dumb bro. It is lame. Seriously, Dawg. The stream's gone, now what?"

IShowSpeed also revealed that he took a long break from social media following the incident, and when a member told him to let it go, he lashed back:

"Bro just let it go? I, y'all gotta let it go bro. I'm letting it go, I don't care about that, bro, no more."

Reddit reactions to the clip

There were many reactions to IShowSpeed's latest stream on r/LivestreamFail. Some supported the content creator's decision to delete the controversial stream, while others criticized him.

Here are some of the reactions:

The crypto scam scandal was not the only controversy to befall IShowSpeed. To learn more about how Sky Sports invited him to be on a Premier League pre-match broadcast but later removed him from their social media channels, check out this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes