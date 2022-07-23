IShowSpeed fans blame viral Minecraft video on Twitter for deletion on YouTube

IShowSpeed has received a YouTube strike, which removed his most recent stream from the channel. The controversial streamer has been rapidly rising through the YouTube ranks and is currently on the cusp of reaching 10 million subscribers.

However, he reached a speedbump after his video got taken down for allegedly violating YouTube's nudity policy. And fans seem to think they know why.

With Speed's tweet announcing the violation gaining traction, fans came up with theories as to why it happened. A large number of Twitteratis tracked down a post by esporting personality Jake Lucky, which allegedly alerted YouTube to the possibly problematic sections of the stream.

Twitter abuzz as IShowSpeed fans show support after his YouTube strike

Fans took to Twitter in droves, showing their support for the streamer. Speed has always been a controversial character, having suffered multiple bans on several platforms. His misogynistic rants on Valorant garnered a lot of notoriety back in the day, subsequently getting him barred from every Riot game. Furthermore, he recently made headlines after setting off fireworks in his room.

He was banned from Twitch after supposedly threatening another person on the livestream, prompting him to ply his trade on YouTube ever since.

Most of his fans were not happy with the recent YouTube strike and expressed their discontent on social media with posts captioned "FREE SPEED 2022" and more. Many went on to attack another user for allegedly "snitching" on IShowSpeed:

Newy @NEWY87

L YOUTUBE

Newy @NEWY87

right when he was about to hit 10 mill too

#RIPSpeed ISHOWSPEEDS STREAM WENT DOWN FOR BREAKING YOUTUBE'S TERMS OF SERVICE???? LMFAOOOOO right when he was about to hit 10 mill too

shaan @shaanskrr

JAKE SUCKY IS A FED

JAKE SUCKY IS A FED

One user did urge the creator to be mindful of streaming elements without doing adequate research:

The alleged reason why YouTube banned the video was because of its explicit content involving an adult mod in Minecraft. Many fans pointed out that such content is common for GTA RP streams and doesn't warrant a suspension:

Loyal @_Loyal13 @JakeSucky This is normal in GTA RP but when Speed does it it’s wrong? Y’all are on this guy 24/7, it’s getting sad @JakeSucky This is normal in GTA RP but when Speed does it it’s wrong? Y’all are on this guy 24/7, it’s getting sad

Con @OG_Frocky



Minecraft = for kids



It’s a especially bad look on YouTube whwre minecraft reigns supreme for views @JakeSucky gta = for adultsMinecraft = for kidsIt’s a especially bad look on YouTube whwre minecraft reigns supreme for views @_Loyal13 @JakeSucky gta = for adults Minecraft = for kids It’s a especially bad look on YouTube whwre minecraft reigns supreme for views

OGies @Ilovepie31



The irony is unreal @JakeSucky you're going at him because he has absurd amount of viewers. But this is normal in GTA RP.The irony is unreal @JakeSucky you're going at him because he has absurd amount of viewers. But this is normal in GTA RP. The irony is unreal

Collyn Lindley @CollynTheShots @Foxie_GG @JakeSucky Speed’s content is specifically designed to catch headlines and get people saying “man did you see what speed did, that man is crazy”, Jake’s content is making those headlines; chill man 🤣 @Foxie_GG @JakeSucky Speed’s content is specifically designed to catch headlines and get people saying “man did you see what speed did, that man is crazy”, Jake’s content is making those headlines; chill man 🤣

. @colenotworld @TeamYouTube @JakeSucky Stop being so soft like it’s not that serious bro @TeamYouTube @JakeSucky Stop being so soft like it’s not that serious bro

Multiple fans brought up the fact that a lot of explicit content gets past YouTube censors, making the current suspension unfair to IShowSpeed. Others claim that showing explicit content in a game meant for kids doesn't just violate the platform's guidelines, but is also ethically wrong.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube.



He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube. He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. https://t.co/VsXV1sZxLC

IShowSpeed is currently sitting at 9.96 million subscribers and is expected to cross 10 million in a matter of days. Despite claiming his account is banned, there appear to be no restrictions to accessing his channel on the website. YouTube is yet to confirm whether additional action will be taken against the streamer.

