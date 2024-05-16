IShowSpeed goes viral for trying to speak to Mexican singer Peso Pluma in Portuguese

A clip of YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" talking to Mexican singer Peso Pluma has gone viral on social media. The content creator, who recently signed with PRIME, was introduced to the musician by Logan Paul.

On May 15, 2024, the Live Speedy channel posted a video featuring an amusing interaction between IShowSpeed and Peso Pluma. The streamer even attempted to talk to the musician in Portuguese.

A clip, featuring the 19-year-old singing along with the pop star in Spanish before inadvertently switching to Portuguese while talking to him, was also shared on X by @SpeedyUpdates.

The clip has over a million views. The video itself has been shared by numerous accounts all over social media.

Peso Plum claims he is better at soccer than IShowSpeed after meeting each other

IShowSpeed was IRL streaming from South Korea over the last couple of days, pulling pranks on people and pretending to be PRIME co-owner KSI.

The latest vlog-style video uploaded to his alternate account suggests that he has traveled back to North America and met up with Peso Pluma at an event organized by PRIME.

Logan Paul introduced the Mexican singer to the streamer, who was quite enthusiastic to meet him. The content creator also said he was a fan of the pop star, saying:

"What's good man, nice to meet you. How are you doing man? I am good. Big fan of your music dawg. Yeah, big fan."

Peso Pluma responded by saying he is also a fan of the YouTuber and congratulated him on his recent success:

"Big fan of yours too."

After Peso Pluma was presented with a chain as gift from PRIME, he turned to IShowSpeed and enquired about Randy Orton's use of an RKO on him back in April:

"I saw the RKO, that sh*t real?"

For those unaware, IShowSpeed made a surprise appearance at the WWE Wrestlemania in April and distracted Randy Orton during his three-way fight against Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the WWE US Title.

While the act helped Logan defend his title, the YouTuber's night did not turn out so great after he was RKO'd by Randy Orton on the commentator's table, leaving him with a neck brace.

When asked about it by Peso Pluma, IShowSpeed said the RKO was real and recalled the injuries he suffered on the night:

"Hell yeah that sh*t was real, bro. I got f*cked up in my neck and stomach."

The conversation shifted after the two posed for a photo. The singer brought up the fact that the streamer plays soccer and said:

"I am better than you."

The two would go on to exchange their phone numbers. Now that Peso Pluma also has a contract with PRIME, a collaboration could very well be on the horizon.