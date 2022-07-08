"This is the reason why I do not put my sub-counter" - IShowSpeed loses thousands of subs on stream

Darren "IShowSpeed" was at the center of another comical clip where he raged at his viewers for unsubscribing during his livestream. He was seen cursing and becoming agitated at the sight of people unsubscribing from his channel after he put on a live sub-counter on screen.

Darren is among the fastest-growing content creators/gamers on YouTube. One of the main reasons for his growth is due to his outrageous reactions and rageful moments on live streams. The clip was no different and put him in a foul mood again. He said:

"Bro why do y'all join my stream and unsub- stop!...Like this is the reason why I do not put my sub counter bro!... Like come on man!..."

IShowSpeed rages at viewers for unsubscribing from his YouTube channel

The 19-year-old YouTuber's fans have a tendency to act in ways that generate the most comical or rageful reactions from their favourite streamer.

In this particular video, Darren put up a live sub-counter on his screen. At the beginning of the livestream, it showed that there were 9,325,000+ subscribers. Upon appearing in front of the camera moments later, he found himself already screaming and raging at his fans who were spamming the unsubscribe button to generate a reaction from the Ohio-born streamer.

Noticing that his subscriber count was depleting, the YouTuber exclaimed:

"I just started my stream and people are literally unsubscribing...Look. Mind it, I just started my- so people joined my stream- people joined my stream- mother- god damn!"

(Timestamp: 1:08)

The subscriber count depleted itself to nearly 9,319,000. It was not until he pleaded with his fans by calling out random names from the chat to subscribe to his channel again that the subscriptions started increasing once again. Despite his antics, he ended the stream with over 9,332,000 subscribers.

Fans have reacted to the streamer's outcry again

IShowSpeed's viewers are often treated to outrageous reactions from the American YouTuber. The 19-year-old creator does not shy away from a ludicrous reaction or dialogue if and when the occasion arives. Here's how fans reacted in the clip shared to his shorts channel:

Fans react to Darren's raging (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

IShowSpeed is among the fastest growing YouTubers in America, with fans predicting that he will hit 10 million subs by next week. The content creator also managed to speak with internet celebrities and athletes such as KSI and Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

