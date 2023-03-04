IShowSpeed reveals the date of his return, says he's taking care of "business"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently revealed his expected return date after a brief suspension from YouTube. In a video uploaded to his father's channel on the Google-owned platform, Darren announced that he plans to return around March 5 or 6.

He also mentioned that during his absence, he has been taking care of the "business" side of things. Darren is currently in Miami, but he is looking forward to returning to creating content for his fans soon.

For those unaware, Darren found himself banned from YouTube for a week after he streamed The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on his channel. However, his ban was retracted after he lodged an appeal.

"I love y'all too" - IShowSpeed's first message since unban

Although IShowSpeed was unbanned on March 1, he recently announced that he would not be back on YouTube for at least the next day or two. Despite his eagerness to return to creating content, he emphasized the need to take a short break to ensure that he can take care of his business. He said:

"I will be back streaming around like, what's it? 3rd? Ay, I miss y'all too, I love y'all too. I'll be back about the 5th or 6th. Right now I'm just doing stuff behind the scenes, you know, doing some videos, working some stuff, business stuff."

He extended his gratitude towards the platform as well as his YouTube representative who took care of his suspension:

"I don't have a strike no more guys. It's gone. YouTube took it away, dub YouTube. Shout out to my YouTube rep for taking that away. I'll be back y'all. I will."

What fans had to say regarding the clip

The clip of his statement received a lot of attention on Twitter. Fans of the popular YouTuber took to social media to express their support for his decision to take a break and ensure that he could continue to produce high-quality content. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Why was he banned in the first place?

As stated earlier, IShowSpeed received a week-long ban from YouTube due to livestreaming The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. His actions were deemed a violation of the platform's copyright policy, which prohibits users from streaming content that they do not hold the rights to.

Fortunately for the popular streamer, YouTube reviewed his appeal and decided to overturn his ban.

It is worth noting that this recent supsension is not the first time that IShowSpeed has faced disciplinary action on the platform. To learn more about his history of bans and copyright strikes on YouTube, click here.

