IShowSpeed says he is "able to forgive" the Manchester City fan who attacked him at the FA Cup final

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" went viral after being attacked by a Manchester City fan during the FA Cup final. In a 34-second clip, the streamer was seen conversing with his audience when a man appeared and seemed to punch him. The internet personality's bodyguard rushed to the scene and pinned the attacker.

On June 4, 2023, IShowSpeed provided an update on the situation, stating that he was "able to forgive" the attacker. His tweet reads:

"What happened today ain't cool, but I'm able to forgive. We cool."

Big love to the FA and Wembley security for looking after me. Insane atmosphere today.

IShowSpeed addresses stream after getting attacked during Manchester United vs Manchester City match

IShowSpeed took to YouTube to address the community after being attacked during the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City. In a video titled why i got punched at the FA cup finals, the content creator revealed that the organizers asked him to stop livestreaming:

"All right guys, unfortunately, y'all... let me give a huge shout out to FA and my team for, like, you know, letting me come out to the FA Cup final and enjoy myself. To see my favorite club in England, Manchester United, play. But, there was an incident, where that happened in a stream and I can't continue to stream. Because, you know, there has been an incident and I got contacted that I can't continue the stream."

The 18-year-old streamer expressed hope for his favorite team to emerge victorious. He also thanked his audience, saying:

"Guys, I love y'all so much. Let's hope Manchester United win this game and I appreciate everybody who was on the stream. And... yeah, like I said, I'm grateful for FA Cup for bringing me out here. I really appreciate y'all. And, goodbye, y'all."

Fans react to IShowSpeed reconciling with his attacker

As expected, the social media update went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views and 46.6k likes. Twitter user @JetSenseii claimed that the streamer "deserved" to be attacked and shared a video of the latter trolling a Manchester City fan. Darren said:

"This guy in front of me is a Man City fan. I'm about to troll. 'We don't care about. Man City! Man City! Huh, imagine being a Man City fan! Huh!' He's not falling for the troll. I might go a little hard."

Another community member responded, claiming that the person IShowSpeed was trolling was not the same person who attacked him:

Several fans lauded the YouTuber for reconciling with the attacker:

Here are some more notable responses:

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, IShowSpeed is one of the most prominent content creators, boasting over 16.8 million subscribers on his main channel. He is, however, considered by many as a contentious personality, having been embroiled in several controversies over the course of his online career.

