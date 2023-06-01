Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The FA Cup culminates in an exciting final between two arch-rivals this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in a crucial clash at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are finished in third place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils edged Fulham to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, won the Premier League title yet again this season and are one of the best teams in world football at the moment. The Cityzens slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 78 out of the 189 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester United's 58 victories.

Manchester City are winless in their last two matches and have scored only one goal across both games but did play these matches after they won the Premier League title.

Manchester United have won their last four matches in all competitions and have already won the League Cup at Wembley in February this year.

Erling Haaland created history in the Premier League this season - his 36 league goals represent the highest tally by a single player in a single edition of the competition.

Manchester City have won four of their last six matches against Manchester United in all competitions but did lose their most recent such game by a 2-1 margin.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City are only two victories away from winning a treble this season and will be intent on proving their mettle against their rivals. Pep Guardiola has his sights set on creating history and will need to get the best out of his squad this weekend.

Manchester United are a formidable threat on the counter and have troubled the Cityzens on a few occasions in the recent past. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes