“Goodbye”: IShowSpeed says he’s been banned from YouTube

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed recently had an in-game mishap go viral on Twitter, which led to his suspension from the red platform. Darren "IShowSpeed" is one of the fastest growing content creators on the Google-owned platform, but has been shrouded in several hideous controversies during his streaming journey.

The creator is majorly known for his over-the-top reactions and outrageous conduct during livestreams. And that's precisely what fans witnessed during his most recent livestream wherein he can be seen indulging in s*xual activity in Minecraft and that too, in front of 90,000 viewers.

The video instantly blew up on the internet, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers.

IShowSpeed got banned from YouTube (image via YouTube)

After the ban, the streamer announced on Instagram:

"I'm banned guys goodbye."

YouTuber IShowSpeed gets community strike on YouTube for lewd in-game conduct

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Speed revealed that his latest video on YouTube has been taken down by the platform. Sharing an email screenshot of the tweet, the YouTuber even highlighted that he was about to accrue 10 million subscribers on the platform, prompting that the matter must be assessed.

It didn't end there as he dramatically lashed out on Instagram. However, at the time of writing, IShowSpeed does not appear to be banned from YouTube, but his Minecraft video has been removed for violating the platform's nudity policy. In that regard, the Instagram story might just be a crazy joke with his followers.

In the banned clip, the YouTuber can be seen indulging in explicit activity alongside a Minecraft character named Jenny. Although the video has now been removed from his main channel, the clip in particular has already gone viral on the internet.

As per usual, Speed's reaction to the entire activity was quite hilarious. While choosing one of the three options available on the screen, Speed noted:

"I can't do this on screen. If I give her three green buzz lightyear stones I get a blo***b, two diamond is s*x , well one is str*p. Which, what should we do?"

Reaction to the YouTuber's apparent ban across social media appears to be mixed. While the majority of his fanbase is upset, others are quite happy that someone was punished for their inappropriate in-game conduct.

Following his permanent suspension from the Amazon-owned platform, Speed switched to streaming and developing content on YouTube. He subsequently gained over nine million subscribers in just over a year.

His over-the-top reactions and hilarious conduct flourished on YouTube, becoming appreciated by millions of fans online. From lighting up a box full of explosives inside his room to indulging in questionable in-game activity, IShowSpeed has done it all.

