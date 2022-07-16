IShowSpeed shockingly screams in his dog's ears during Fall Guys match

In an act that has been labeled abusive and unhinged by social media, IShowSpeed had another one of his clips go viral. While playing Fall Guys, the streamer had a dog sitting on his lap. Much to viewers' surprise, IShowSpeed went on with his usual antics and began yelling around the dog. In fact, he picked it up and screamed at it for "smelling."

Suffice to say, it did not go over well on social media, with few finding it funny.

IShowSpeed screams in his dog’s ears during Fall Guys stream

While playing Fall Guys, IShowSpeed desperately raced to the top of an incline, trying to qualify with only a few spots left. Screaming louder, he tried to maneuver around players and obstacles alike:

“No no no no, he’s oh no! No no!”

Things started to look grim, but IShowSpeed continued to climb, shouting louder and louder, while holding his dog. Despite the adversity, he reached the platform and qualified at the very end:

“Let’s go. Yes.”

Fist pumping, his scream was a little more subdued at the time. The streamer subsequently picked up his dog and sniffed its bottom. In a rather absurd situation, he screamed at his pet:

“And yo ass stink! And yo ass stink And yo ass stink!”

He would hold the dog and pet it while continuing to make loud noises. After a prolonged screaming segment, he let the dog out of his arms:

“Oh my god, dog! God!”

The moment didn't garner much applause on social media, with many berating IShowSpeed for scaring the dog and subsequently labeling him unhinged. Since dogs have a far more sensitive hearing than humans, many were worried about it being subjected to the YouTuber's grating screams.

Reddit responds to YouTuber yelling with his dog in his hands

IShowSpeed was swiftly lambasted in the LivestreamFails subReddit where the clip was originally posted. Dubbed “dog abuse” by the person on YouTube who clipped it, quite a few people were disappointed.

Others weren’t surprised, highlighting the numerous other occasions where the YouTuber featured on the subReddit, such as his sexist views and lighting fireworks indoors. The consensus seems to be that the streamer is unhinged.

A Redditor weighed in on popularity, leading to a discussion on content creators who think being loud is being funny. The original poster accepted that he’s not in the YouTuber’s demographic, but doesn’t understand how people find him funny at all.

A loremaster showed up with some context as well. Their post had other clips of him screaming with the dog, and admitted that while they like IShowSpeed, animal abuse should never be tolerated.

The Redditor cited several occurrences of the dog being abused, including ones where it was left outside in the heat, locked in a cage and exposed to fireworks.

Some would compare him to Alinity, who infamously abused her own pet on a Twitch stream. Several people echoed that sentiment, with others deeming it an uncomfortable watch.

Despite not screaming directly in his dog's ear, IShowSpeed's conduct was ubiquitously berated. With that being said, it's unclear whether there will be any ramifications to this incident.

