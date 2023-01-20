IShowSpeed stuns fans by showcasing knowledge of Hindi

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took a Duolingo course in Hindi and surprised viewers by getting many correct answers despite not having learned the language. While this was not his mainline content, Darren shuffled around the internet looking for activities when the language course caught his attention.

This is not the first time the streamer has ventured into learning foreign languages. He frequently converses with people from different countries on Omegle. He has also tried learning Portuguese in hopes of one day being able to interact with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Darren's latest foray into Hindi was quite entertaining. While audiences were expecting the YouTuber to fail, he surpassed expectations. Despite some inaccuracies, which were expected, the streamer managed to answer many of the answers correctly.

IShowSpeed successfully dabbles in Hindi

IShowSpeed is no stranger to generating views courtesy of his activities. In a stream uploaded on January 7, the creator tried to learn the Hindi language on Duolingo.

For those unfamiliar with the platform, Duolingo is a popular language app that provides courses to a global audience. It is a highly successful medium that is widely used in the US. Darren acquired a premium subscription and got to work on acquiring Hindi language skills.

His first acquaintance with the Devanagari characters was rather peculiar. Confused about the letters, he said:

"Hindi matching pairs? Bro, these are like squiggly lines, like, how the hell do you read this?"

Despite being incomprehensible to the streamer, Darren went ahead with the course. Beginner tasks such as matching characters and phonetic pronunciation were included. However, the Ohio-born streamer quickly got bored after failing to guess a few answers.

Unusually, he moved straight ahead to the last level of the course, which was meant for users who had completed the previous courses. Nonetheless, Darren managed to successfully answer the final question, which asked him to formulate the English for "Paani Piyo (Drink Water)," after which the streamer said:

"Habibi, I'm Indian baby!"

How his fans reacted to the streamer attempting to learn Hindi

IShowSpeed correctly guessed some of the answers despite being utterly unfamiliar with the language. Seeing the clip, fans expressed their impressive reactions to the comments section. The following are some of the pertinent reactions:

Learning Hindi is not IShowSpeed's only recent exposure to Asia. He is presently in Saudi Arabia after attending Ronaldo's debut match for his new team, Al-Nassr F.C.

