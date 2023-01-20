"The GOAT debate is over" - IShowSpeed makes emphatic statement after watching Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi in Riyadh

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed has weighed in emphatically on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate. He has firmly sided with the Portuguese superstar in the argument for all ages.

The superstar duo played in what could be the last time they graced the pitch together before their professional careers came to an end. The Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain friendly was a highly eventful affair, where both players impressed as PSG won 4-5.

This led the popular gamer to take to his Twitter account to reveal who he felt was the greatest player of all time to his 1.7 million followers:

"The GOAT debate is over. Ronaldo is the true GOAT."

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER RONALDO IS THE TRUE GOAT THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER RONALDO IS THE TRUE GOAT

The match was a rather remarkable affair and kicked off in the third minute when Lionel Messi scored the first of nine goals. From there, it only got more exciting with missed penalties, red cards, and VAR interventions.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in fine form, with Messi opening the scoring before Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The first half of the match was played at a thrilling pace, exciting all 68,000 fans in attendance at the King Fahd Stadium. In an unfortunate turn of events for PSG's Juan Bernat, he was sent off due to a professional foul just before half time.

Justin @Justin12393LEE @Cristiano The last time we watch Messi Vs Ronaldo end of the most magical era in football history. No matter who you support both have had a great impact on the sport @Cristiano The last time we watch Messi Vs Ronaldo end of the most magical era in football history. No matter who you support both have had a great impact on the sport https://t.co/dlsYLzIpPZ

PSG's going down to 10 men early in the game seemed to spur them on as they managed to double their lead just before the break. Marquinhos fired home a superb pass from Kylian Mbappe as time ran out towards halftime. However, there was still more drama to come as Neymar missed his penalty kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo made sure he got on the scoresheet for his second of the night with a header against the post, which he quickly followed up by driving home left-footed. The whistle sounded shortly after signaling half-time.

A more subdued second half saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi substituted

The second half of the game kicked off with a bang as Sergio Ramos put PSG ahead before Riyadh equalized with a header from Han. Just prior to both coaches making multiple substitutions, which included Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe extended PSG's lead from the penalty spot. Hugo Ekitike added another goal for the visitors, allowing their star players to get some much-deserved rest on the bench.

It was a fitting end to the rivalry between the two legends of the game, as Brazilian Anderson Talisca scored an incredible goal in the dying minutes of a highly entertaining 90 minutes. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have provided football with countless moments of magic throughout their illustrious careers, and this match was no exception.

