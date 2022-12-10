IShowSpeed surpasses KSI and Ice Spice in monthly listeners on Spotify

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has surpassed fellow streamer and rapper KSI in terms of monthly listeners on Spotify. The jump can be attributed to the success of his latest single, "World Cup."

Not only has Speed surpassed his friend and YouTube rival, but he also has more monthly listeners than "Munch" rapper Ice Spice despite having a shorter discography.

It is no coincidence that his monthly Spotify listeners have increased during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His song dedicated to the tournament has been a runaway success, becoming one of his most popular songs in under a month.

Putting IShowSpeed's success with "World Cup" into context

In November 2022, IShowSpeed released his new single, "World Cup," in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The song has become one of his biggest hits, receiving over 42 million views on YouTube and 21 million listens on Spotify in just over a month.

In comparison, Speed's number one song, "Shake," has over 157 million views on YouTube and 35 million on Spotify. "Shake" was released in November 2021, nearly a year before "World Cup." While one could argue against the staying power of a song dedicated to a sporting event, it is currently on pace to be his most successful track yet.

"World Cup" has also surpassed official FIFA World Cup songs, having more views than the official theme of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and "Light the Sky" combined. This puts IShowSpeed's single in closer company with Nicki Minaj's "Tukoh Taka" and Jung Kook's "Dreamers" World Cup themes.

KSI, Speed's friend and fellow YouTuber, has been making music for a bit longer. His first single, "Lamborghini," was released in March 2015. The debut song charted at number 30 on the UK Singles Chart, setting the stage for a rap career that is still ongoing.

The Sidemen co-founder has gone on to release three full-length albums, with a fourth one on the way. He has also done three concert tours across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Due to KSI's larger fanbase and lengthier discography, one would think that he would have the edge in terms of monthly listeners on Spotify. However, he currently sits at just under five million monthly listeners, nearly one million short of Speed's total. This puts Speed's success with "World Cup" into context.

Although IShowSpeed currently has the edge over KSI in terms of monthly listeners, it is hard to imagine he will hold that lead once the FIFA World Cup is over.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes