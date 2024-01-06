"Isn't even close to a full refund" - Coffeezilla critical of Logan Paul's buyback program, says the latter copied his investigation

Investigative YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" has called out Logan Paul following the latter's post about his crypto project. In the update, Logan described it as a buyback program for victims who lost their money in his CryptoZoo game. However, the community, including Stephen, is skeptical of the initiative. He was among the first to bring the controversy to light.

Stephen documented his reaction to the buyback program in a new YouTube video. According to his calculations, the refund will not cover the entire amount that people have lost:

"Isn't even close to a full refund."

"Bargaining chip to avoid getting into even more trouble" - Coffeezilla criticizes Logan Paul following his recent crypto update

Logan Paul is back on the front page after announcing a buyback program for those who lost money through his CryptoZoo game. However, things aren't quite as straightforward as they appear. Coffeezilla, for one, pointed out several drawbacks of the initiative:

"This refund starts to look less like an attempt to make things right and more like a cynical bargaining chip to avoid getting in even more trouble."

According to Logan's post, he is not going to release the CryptoZoo game, which contradicts his past statements promising fans that he would release a fully functional game. Coffeezilla reacted to this, stating:

"The most shocking part is that he's not releasing the CryptoZoo game at all, which, I know we all kinda knew, but is actually insane because that's the thing he's sold millions of dollars of NFTs for and tens of millions of dollars of in-game CryptoZoo tokens for."

He added:

"All he offers is a 12% refund, no-game, 30 days to accept."

He also called out KSI, who recently voiced his support for Logan's initiative, stating:

"There are influencers out there like KSI parading this like a win for Logan Paul like he's some sort of hero for offering a year-late, half-baked settlement offer. KSI says, 'What will the haters say now?' I don't know, how about 'Where's the game?', 'Where's the art?', 'Where's the millions invested?'"

Lastly, Coffeezilla also gave his take on Logan's decision to file a legal petition against some of the team members of the CryptoZoo project:

"Imagine my surprise when Logan Paul tried to re-write my investigation to pretend he did all the work himself and cover the real scam of CryptoZoo while simultaneously trying to erase his part in it."

For those unaware, Logan is battling a lawsuit against litigation lawyer Tom "AttorneyTom" at the moment. The latter, too, has criticized the buyback program, stating that it is a "PR spin."