"It finally happened": Dr DisRespect shares screenshot of YouTube Gaming following him amid speculation about a possible Kick deal

Popular streamer Dr DisRespect has shared a screenshot of YouTube Gaming following him on X amid speculation about a possible deal with the Stake-backed Kick. The former Twitch star has been streaming on the Google-owned platform for more than three years, and its X account has finally followed him on the social media networking service.

With many big streamers like xQc signing deals with Kick, Dr DisRespect has fanned speculation about a potential move to the platform for months. The streamer's last change of platform occurred three years ago after he was mysteriously banned from Twitch.

Taking to X, Dr DisRespect shared the screenshot of YouTube Gaming following him and captioned it:

"It finally happened. I’ll accept the firm handshake."

"Welcome to the Champion's Club": Fans react to YouTube Gaming finally following Dr DisRespect on X

As one of the most popular video game streamers on YouTube Gaming, Dr DisRespect's post on X has gone viral and accrued over half a million views within hours of going live.

As someone who started his career in 2015, the American has amassed millions of followers over the years, and tens of thousands of fans regularly tune in to watch him play games like Call of Duty, CS2, and Valorant.

With Kick gaining steady popularity since its inception in late 2022, many fans have been wondering about a possible move for Dr DisRespect. The streamer has only fueled the speculation by publicly debating how much he should ask for a deal. A few months ago, he even floated the idea that he would be willing to make the move for $50 million.

After YouTube Gaming's official X account followed Dr DisRespect, many fans noted that the platform had finally joined the Champions Club (the name of the streamer's fan community).

However, the latest news does not mean that speculation about Kick has stopped, with one X user saying that they are looking forward to seeing the former Twitch star on the platform.

100 Thieves co-owner CourageJD joked that he was the one who had made YouTube Gaming finally follow Dr DisRespect.

Many fans ardently want Dr DisRespect to move platforms, so much so that back in March, the streamer snapped at his audience for constantly asking him about signing a deal with Kick.