"It was just another PR stunt, no?": OhnePixel calls out Twitch for not enforcing CS gambling ban

During a recent livestream, Mark "OhnePixel," a well-known streamer and Counter-Strike skin collector, voiced his disappointment with Twitch's lack of action against creators who promote CS gambling. This comes after the platform banned CS skin gambling. The streamer was particularly upset after seeing multiple clips of people promoting such websites.

Mark found a clip promoting GGDROP, a CS gambling site, and a stream promoting CSGOFAST.COM, a site banned by Twitch. The streamer labeled the Amazon-owned platform's announcement a PR stunt to gain attention from the CS audience, stating:

"The whole Twitch banning CSGO skins gambling..it was just another PR stunt, no?"

Furthermore, Mark claimed that Twitch hyped the announcement of the ban on CS skin gambling:

"Bro they made a whole announcement, they collected all the Ws for like..Oh my God finally about time that we banned CSGO skins gambling."

"Twitch acts based on reports": Viewers ask OhnePixel to report the channels

In the video clip, OhnePixel can be seen searching for more livestreams that promote CS skin gambling sites and expressing his surprise and disappointment upon finding them.

Twitch's new community guidelines prohibit the promotion of CS skin gambling sites. However, Mark noticed some streamers still advertising sites like ggdrop and gofast.com and criticized the platform for not taking action.

Reddit user InevitableCoast8276 uploaded the clip to r/LivestreamFail, where viewers commented on OhnePixel's reaction. One Redditor suggested that users should report channels that support gambling on Twitch since it's impossible for the platform to monitor every stream. He said:

"Ok.... So report that channel? Twitch acts based on reports. Do you think they have a employee who sits around and watches every stream and investigate the ToS worthiness of every AD that pops up on screen? Got to report em."

Another Redditor echoed this sentiment before claiming that no user actually utilizes the report option and that Twitch does take action on complaints.

One user accused OhnePixel of feigning interest in Twitch's failure to ban skin gambling promoters due to his love for opening cases on stream.

Others on the thread also expressed their disappointment and accused game companies of using brainwashing tactics and said that it's done via microtransactions.