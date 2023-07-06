"It just keeps on getting worse and worse" - Netizens shocked as a video of Colleen Ballinger doing blackface goes viral

YouTuber and comedian Colleen Ballinger has found herself at the forefront of online criticism again after netizens found a video of her performing Beyonce's Single Ladies while doing blackface. For those unfamiliar with the term, it is basically when someone smears black/brown makeup or paint on their skin to appear like a person of color. It is typically considered to be an offensive act.

In the video that resurfaced online, Colleen can be seen singing on a stage, likely as a part of her performance, while her face is visibly covered in dark-colored paint. In response to this startling video, a Twitter user commented:

"It just keeps on getting worse and worse"

Why is Colleen Ballinger facing backlash for doing blackface?

Colleen Ballinger has faced increased criticism due to an old video resurfacing in which she is seen engaging in a form of blackface. For those wondering, blackface is widely regarded as a racially offensive gesture because of its historical association with dehumanization and violence against individuals of African descent.

The video in question is still up on Colleen's YouTube channel (Miranda Sings). Originally uploaded in 2018, it is titled Single Ladies (referring to Beyonce's 2008 hit song). Here is the original upload:

As of now, Colleen has not made any public statements regarding the resurfaced video featuring blackface. The most recent activity on her channel was on June 29, when she uploaded a video on her secondary YouTube channel, Colleen Vlogs, addressing allegations of grooming and manipulation that have been leveled at her by former fans.

However, her video largely received negative press since many believed she was being disrespectful by addressing the allegations in a sing-song manner with a ukulele.

Fans cancel Colleen (again)

The recent revelation of Colleen's attempt to imitate a black person has generated further criticism. Here are some of the notable tweets in response to the clip:

Here you go 🏾 - twitter.com/paigechristieu… Paigey🥢 @PaigeChristieUK twitter.com/paigechristieu… I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face… I’m gonna need someone to explain the black on her face… 👀 twitter.com/paigechristieu… https://t.co/mGabbvzWRJ I got publications reaching out asking for the link… I won’t make you read Colleens books to find this disaster video..Here you go🏾 - youtu.be/01xRCz1BCO0 I got publications reaching out asking for the link… I won’t make you read Colleens books to find this disaster video.. Here you go 👍🏾 - youtu.be/01xRCz1BCO0 twitter.com/paigechristieu…

Tay ⚡️ @GarboTay @PaigeChristieUK How has she gotten away with all of this for so long?!!?!? @PaigeChristieUK How has she gotten away with all of this for so long?!!?!?

jade 🕊️ @flyingawxy @PaigeChristieUK WHAT?! how has she only now been cancelled pls 🙄🙄🙄 and the people laughing. I feel sick @PaigeChristieUK WHAT?! how has she only now been cancelled pls 🙄🙄🙄 and the people laughing. I feel sick

Steven T @steventphoto need to never hear about her again cause everything I heard is horrible @PaigeChristieUK I didn’t even know who this woman was until all her controversiesneed to never hear about her again cause everything I heard is horrible @PaigeChristieUK I didn’t even know who this woman was until all her controversies 😩 need to never hear about her again cause everything I heard is horrible

Cameron Robinson @ValiantThhor @PaigeChristieUK So I’m presuming she’s wearing butt pads, to parody a certain anatomy of black women. Sad and pitiful. @PaigeChristieUK So I’m presuming she’s wearing butt pads, to parody a certain anatomy of black women. Sad and pitiful.

One person even found an old video of her attempting to mock PSY's Gangnam Style by replacing the lyrics with gibberish. Here's the video:

dont bother @sameoldjym it’s still up on youtube too!!! @PaigeChristieUK look at her “cover” of gangnam styleit’s still up on youtube too!!! @PaigeChristieUK look at her “cover” of gangnam style 😭 it’s still up on youtube too!!! https://t.co/3hmlK8VWCt

Colleen Ballinger has been making headlines following the unsettling revelations shared by one of her former fans, Adam McIntyre, who is also a YouTuber. These revelations have sparked significant discussion on social media.

Ballinger was accused of making inappropriate comments and gestures, especially during Adam's teenage years. For instance, he revealed how she once sent him undergarments as a gift. On another occasion, she asked him about his favorite s*xual position, despite him being a teenager at the time.

