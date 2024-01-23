"It is not looking good for you": Fans react to Thordan Smash's response to allegations of 2nd-degree assault

Apex Legends streamer and content creator Thordan Smash has publicly responded after news of him being charged with 2nd-degree assault started circulating online. For those unaware, Thordan was arrested last month on December 21, 2023, when police officers from El Paso County Sherrif's Office barged into his room while he was live on Twitch.

As per reports, he has been released on a bond and had to appear for a preliminary hearing today. The Apex Legends streamer has recently made a post on X, addressing the various felony charges brought against him. Thordan Smash seemed intent on clearing his name in court, stating:

"I understand the allegations being put out about me. I look forward to clearing my name in the coming weeks"

However, the reception to Smash's post is mixed, with one X user writing:

"sorry to break it to u [sic] mate but it is NOT looking good for you"

"Understand the concept of innocent until proven guilty": Thordan Smash addresses assault allegations on social media

Thordan Smash is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is known for playing Apex Legends. On YouTube, he has over 200K subscribers, and on Twitch, where he has the partnered status, Smash has amassed over 14K followers. Readers should note that he has been active on both websites since he was arrested on stream in December.

The streamer was detained by the police and, as per reports, was charged with assault in the second degree for strangulation, which is a felony crime that can lead him to be sentenced for as much as 16 years. He was also charged with criminal mischief for damage to personal property.

In his post on X, Thordan Smash noted that he put up some pictures that allegedly prove his innocence before he took it down at the suggestion of his attorney. However, the streamer did state that he would upload those pictures again "in due time":

"some of you may of seen the images that help clear my name I posted shortly ago but my attorney has let me know I cannot make those public yet and so they have been taken down but will return in due time."

Thordan Smash also asked his followers not to paint him as guilty before a verdict has been reached by the appropriate authorities, writing:

"I would highly recommend people understand the concept of innocent until proven guilty."

It is unclear when his trial date is, but the Apex Legends creator seems determined to clear his name.