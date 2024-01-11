Who is YaNike? YouTuber gets arrested after throwing “diverse substances” including feces, paint, and food

Belgian YouTuber YaNike has gone viral, but not for the reasons he may have wished. He has been allegedly arrested for throwing buckets filled with “diverse substances” on people while on a train.

Little is known about the content creator other than his channel has 291 subscribers, and he likely had the goal many on social media do: going viral. However, his pranks appear to have gone too far, as the local authorities have gotten involved.

It’s not the first time a content creator has been arrested for committing crimes or bad behavior in public, but it might be the first time anyone has been arrested for uploading such videos to YouTube.

According to many, the buckets YaNike throws on people on trains contain beer, water, paint, food, and dog feces. The content creator even shows himself mixing up his repulsive brew before taking it onto a train and splashing it down on someone. According to the r/Belgium subreddit, he’s done this at least twice.

However, his YouTube account has at least five of these videos, titled “Suprise du chef,” where he mixes up a bucket of a variety of elements, takes it onto a bus, and then heartlessly pours it on someone else.

Other pranksters have been arrested for going too far recently, such as Richard “Famous Richard” Sharp, who was arrested for an alleged robbery attempt. This YouTuber has been allegedly arrested for two counts of Assault and Battery, alongside a charge of Damaging Property.

YaNike has been arrested by the Belgian police for allegedly throwing these buckets on people in Brussels. According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, he had two complaints filed as a result of his videos already.

One was from a victim, and the other was from STIB, a public transportation company in Brussels. The victim in question was allegedly showered in a mixture of oil and dog feces, leading to the complaint.

Many YouTubers have committed outrageous acts in the name of becoming famous. Some of these people have been arrested for going entirely too far, like RossCreations. At this time, nothing is known about YaNike’s situation—whether he’ll be given an attempt to bail out or what the sentencing could be.