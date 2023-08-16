What does Charles Ross do now? Exploring the career of YouTuber known for being arrested multiple times due to pranks

Charles Ross is a popular YouTuber who goes by the online alias RossCreations. Over the years, he has become a notorious online prankster who has been arrested multiple times, with one felony charge that was later dropped. The content creator is a veteran of the platform, and his first arrest dates back to 2013, when he was charged with battery after giving wedgies to complete strangers for a video.

Prankster YouTubers and TikTokers may be making a lot of headlines in recent months, but the practice of pranking people in public has been a thing online for many years.

Charles Ross has certainly gained a lot of clout doing pranks on YouTube, with his main channel currently boasting 321 million views.

Tracing the career of Charles Ross, aka RossCreations, the YouTuber who was charged with a felony for impersonating a police officer

Having started his YouTube channel back in 2008, Charles Ross has made a name for himself with his pranks.

Born in Florida, the content creator has appeared on local news multiple times, having been arrested on various occasions in his pursuit of making viral videos. Some of his most popular videos with millions of views include Con-ing Same McDonalds 3 Times in a Row and Jumping Over a Cop.

However, much like many popular pranksters, Ross seems to have moved away from making YouTube videos and now prefers to make short-form content. His last full-length video on the platform dates back to 2018, while his latest YouTube Shorts is from 2021.

RossCreations regularly uploads clips from his pranks on Instagram, where he has over 700K followers, and on Facebook, where he boasts over 2.5 million followers. Some of his older content has gotten him into a lot of trouble. For example, the aforementioned Jumping Over a Cop video got him arrested by the two policemen, whom he jumped over, for disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred in March 2013, and his penalty was deferred on the condition that he would stay out of trouble for the next three months. Incidentally, his first recorded arrest was in January of that year after he was charged with battery for giving random people wedgies.

Ross continued getting arrested in the following years, having jumped over a parade float in 2014 and injuring a person in the process. In 2017, he was charged with grand theft after he stole stop signs in Manatee County, Florida. However, his most egregious arrest came in 2019 after he was initially charged with a felony for impersonating a police officer on April Fool's Day.

Although this was Charles Ross' sixth arrest, it was the first one where he had been charged with a felony. However, as per reports, he took a plea deal and got a six months probation. Since then, he has been regularly making content on Instagram and Facebook, with longer videos behind a paywall on his own website.