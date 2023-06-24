Indian YouTuber Mrz Thoppi gets arrested from friend’s house on livestream

On June 23, 2023, Indian YouTuber Mohammad Nihad, popularly known as "Mrz Thoppi," made headlines after he livestreamed himself getting arrested from his friend's house. A two-minute, 22-second clip has since gone viral on the internet, in which police officials are seen breaking into a room housing Thoppi. Numerous netizens on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit have expressed their opinions on the situation, with many wondering why Mrz Thoppi was arrested.

Who is Mrz Thoppi? Exploring the Indian YouTuber's career as he gets arrested on livestream

Mrz Thoppi is a 24-year-old internet personality with 705,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He joined the Google-owned platform in July 2019 and has since amassed over 27 million views.

He is primarily a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile content creator and shares highlight clips on his channel. He also uploads IRL content, with his most recent video, "Failed Zoo Stream," attracting more than 795k views.

However, Nihad is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, as his content aimed at younger demographics usually contains some rather strong language.

On June 23, 2023, the content creator captured the internet's attention after going live on Instagram and showing police officers barging in and arresting him. At the time of writing, the video captioned "Why?" had received 16,591 likes:

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), police had to break into the room because Thoppi seemingly did not cooperate with them:

"He didn’t open the doors even after half an hour. So, we had no choice but to break it open and take him into custody."

Police officials also claim that the YouTuber has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 and 294 (b). Section 67 of the IT Act has also been added.

For context, IPC section 283 defines "danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation." Section 294 (b) of the IPC prohibits "singing, reciting, or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place." Section 67 of the IT Act imposes penalties on those who "publish or transmit" materials containing "s*xually explicit content" in an "electronic form."

"By this standards, IShowSpeed, KSI all will be under life imprisonment" - Netizens react to popular Indian YouTuber getting arrested

Twitter users weighed in on Thoppi's situation, with @vinayak0707 claiming that "these standards" could lead to prominent content creators like Darren "IShowSpeed" and Olajide "JJ," aka "KSI," being imprisoned for life:

"Yeah, a YouTuber is destroying the youth of Kerala. By (these) standards, IShowSpeed, KSI, all will be under life imprisonment. People like Thoppi are inspirations. To come out, speak your mind, (and) pursue your passion. When someone tries (to) break the system, what do we do we panic and break the..."

Vinayak.S.Sivan @vinayak0707 @ComradeMallu Yeah an youtuber is destroying the youth of Kerala. By this standards Ishowspeed,Ksi all will be under life imprisonment.People like Thoppi r inspirations. To come out,to speak your mind,pursue your passion.When someone tries break the system,what do we do we panic & break the @ComradeMallu Yeah an youtuber is destroying the youth of Kerala. By this standards Ishowspeed,Ksi all will be under life imprisonment.People like Thoppi r inspirations. To come out,to speak your mind,pursue your passion.When someone tries break the system,what do we do we panic & break the 🚪

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Nihad was "merely copying" the content of successful streamers and making "few improvisations" for his audience:

Princestantaneously @revprince I think Thoppi is merely copying the social media success mantra of ishowSpeed, just with a few improvisations for Malayali audience. I think Thoppi is merely copying the social media success mantra of ishowSpeed, just with a few improvisations for Malayali audience.

Here are some more relevant responses:

"Oh, it's terrible, people who cheated and corrupted millions are still living comfortably here. That's when it's such a farce to pick up a little boy. Breaking the door."

"All this is a bit over the top."

Here's what the community on Reddit had to say:

While some Redditors claimed Nihad's arrest video resembled the "FBI Open Up" meme, others claimed police inadvertently increased the YouTuber's popularity while "damaging" their image.

Poll : 0 votes