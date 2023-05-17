When will PUBG Mobile 2.6 update be available on Android and IOS? 

Tencent Games, the developers behind PUBG Mobile, are all set to release their third major update of 2023 with the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update. Set to launch globally from May 18, the APK downloads from the respective app stores will be available from the evening of May 17 onwards. The PUBG Mobile 2.6 update is set to introduce many new game modes, including pre-historic dinosaurs, giant titans, and other cool additions.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers are advised to refrain from playing PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update Launches on Android and iOS on May 18

According to PUBG Mobile’s Twitter handle, the 2.6 update will be upon us tomorrow. Millions of gamers play and enjoy PUBG Mobile on their Android and iOS devices daily. So, if you like to join in on the fun, all you got to do is visit your respective App Stores.

Google Play Store: May 17, 2023, 21:00

May 17, 2023, 21:00 Apple Store: May 17, 2023, 18:30

May 17, 2023, 18:30 The APK file will be made available before May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

The Android version of PUBG Mobile is a 755 MB file, whereas, for iOS devices, the file size is 2.07 GB.

There you have it. You can either update it late at night on May 17 from your respective App Stores or download the APK file from the PUBG Mobile official website on or after the aforementioned time.

Exciting New Features Await in PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update; Dinosaurs, Titans, and More

The beta servers for the latest PUBG Mobile 2.6 update are already live, and the latest introduction of Dinosaur-themed mode has been the biggest talking point so far.

The Dinoground Mode is set on the Erangel map. Pre-historic dinosaurs will roam free and will be available for taming. Each dinosaur variety will come with its own special abilities. For instance, Velociraptors are good at jumping. So, players can use Velociraptors to jump quickly over rooftops and take down enemies.

In the Titans: The Last Stand Mode, on the other hand, players will get to transform into giant titans and battle against each other for survival. This mode also has some summoning features, where you can call in other titans to help your cause.

A new feature called “Favorite Weapon” is also introduced in PUBG Mobile for the first time. This will enable you to select your preferred weapons prior to a match. Furthermore, the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update will introduce many new improvements in UI, weapon recoil, matchmaking, spectator mode, and others.

