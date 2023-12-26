Aspiring comedian Richard Sharp, who goes by "Famous Richard" for being a social media prankster, tried to shoot a video of a Port Authority Police Officer on December 23, when the cop recognized Sharp as a wanted man from his earlier robbery attempt. Richard Sharp was then arrested and cuffed.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Manhattan prosecutors, Sharp allegedly got into a dispute with a smoke shop on Broadway over the property's price on December 22, after 4pm.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association union posted on Instagram saying;

"A YouTuber who films his antagonistic interactions with police officers approached Port Authority Police Officer Bradley DeSalvo in t he 8th Avenue entrance of the Port Authority Bus Terminal."

"As the YouTuber was about to begin his act with a cohort filming, PO DeSalvo had a different trick up his sleeve. It's not clear if his cameraman captured the arrest on film, but he can rest assured the PAPD did. Isn't it ironic?

As he was being led away in handcuffs, the YouTuber shouted, "This is making me more lit!"

What was Richard Sharp arrested for?

The complaint states that Sharp proceeded to allegedly unzip his black coat and flashed what appeared to be a gun before leaving the store.

According to court records, Sharp pleaded not guilty to a first-degree attempted robbery charge at his arraignment on Friday and was released without bail.

A video of his arrest was posted on YouTube. In the video, Sharp can be seen approaching the group officers in the bus stop, saying:

"Can I ask you a question?"

To, which DeSalvo responded by grabbing his arm, saying, "come over here" and leading him to a wall, instructing him to put his hands behind his back.

Sharp had also posted a video of himself on his Instagram account, which has over 130,000 followers.

The influencer is also a self-professed member of Chicago's Black Disciples Street gang and has a history of posting videos of taunting cops in social media videos, often reaching for their firearms.

In May, the YouTuber was arrested in Jamaica, Queens on charges of making a terroristic threat, denying governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

Post his release; he shot a video in Times Square in which he can be seen telling an officer, "I'm King David", about David Barksdale, founder of his street gang who died in 1947.

Richard Sharp has been arrested other times in the past, with three arrests for possessing firearms and a history of assault on law enforcement.

Richard Sharp is now due back in court in February to address the attempted robbery charges.