Why was Gigi Hadid arrested? Cayman Islands incident explained

Well-known model Gigi Hadid was recently arrested on charges of cannabis possession. Hadid was accompanied by another individual named Leah Nicole McCarthy and the same charges were imposed on her. Hadid was at the Owen Roberts International Airport where her luggage was being checked by the authorities and they found the drugs inside them.

The event began with the arrival of a private airplane at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal on July 10, 2023. The luggage of the passengers were being checked and processed by a Customs and Border Control Officer.

While Gigi and Leah's bags were being checked, authorities also discovered a few other items that were used for cannabis consumption. This led to a suspicion that the duo were possibly importing cannabis to another country, eventually leading to their arrest.

Gigi Hadid and Leah Nicole McCarthy were booked into the Prisoner Detention Center but were later released on bail.

Gigi and Leah were later presented in Summary Court on July 12, 2023, and they accepted the blame during the hearing. They were not convicted despite that each of them was fined $1,000.

Is cannabis legal in the Cayman Islands?

Medical cannabis can be legally used as a prescribed drug in the Cayman Islands since 2017 for pain management, nausea from chemotherapy, and other health issues. However, its recreational use can lead to legal issues.

After the usage was made legal, around 500 patients have been prescribed to use medical cannabis and it has been used for the treatment of diabetes and multiple sclerosis. It is also given to dogs diagnosed with arthritis, cancer, and epilepsy.

Cannabis is not allowed for those going out of the Cayman Islands. The same is applicable to those who are entering the country. Those who work outside their homes are recommended by doctors to speak to their seniors before going for drug testing.

Cayman Islands has also collaborated with the US Coast Guard to share intelligence on the import and export of drugs. The authorities intercepted a Jamaican boat that was carrying around 1600 lbs of cannabis. In another operation, around 2.6 metric tons of cannabis were confiscated and they were discovered in burlap sacks under the label of brown sugar.

Gigi Hadid has never been spotted using cannabis

Gigi Hadid never spoke anything of using cannabis for any reason. However, she was once spotted walking with a weed pendant, prompting suspicion that she might be smoking weed.

Gigi Hadid also attended a cannabis jewelry launch in 2016 which was held in Beverly Hills. The event was supposed to encourage a conversation based on weed and it was attended by popular faces like Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

Despite her arrest on July 10, Hadid has been involved in other legal issues in the past.

She was a subject of criticism in 2017 after a video of her went viral where she was making a slanteyes face while imitating Buddha. She was absent from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the same year and it remains unknown if the video was the reason for the same. A company called Xclusive filed a lawsuit against Hadid in 2019 after she posted her picture without seeking their permission.

Gigi Hadid has been featured in various magazines and she has also appeared in a few reality series.