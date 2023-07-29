“It made me so happy “ - Mizkif tears up after sharing story about maid’s son buying a house and thanking him

OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" shared a heartwarming story that made him emotional. During his recent stream (July 29), he disclosed that his maid's son reached out to him with a touching message. The young man expressed his gratitude to Matthew for the assistance he provided, which included recommending him to others, particularly streamers.

He revealed that he has known his maid's son, a handyman, for over four years. The young man was introduced to Mizkif by his mother. Clearly, the streamer was moved by his message. He stated:

"It made me so happy"

"Just wanted to say thanks" - Mizkif moved to tears by poignant message

Mizkif's streams have frequently faced criticism in the past for multiple controversies. However, his most recent stream was undeniably heartwarming as the streamer shared a poignant text message he received from his maid's son. He said:

"He texted me, and I was scared. He didn't answer for a few minutes and this is what he said - 'Yo Matt, you up?', I got scared and said, 'Yeah, why? You good? What's up?', I was scared and I was gonna get up and call him."

He shared the screenshot of the message and read out the words of gratitude. The streamer was clearly moved to tears by the surprising yet touching message. He said:

"Yeah. Nah, it was nice."

(Timestamp: 00:24:05)

He also shared a picture of the maid's son (referred to as JJ) in his new house. Reacting to the picture, Matthew said:

"It's him with the house. Nah, it's nice. He deserves it. He works so hard. Yeah, it just makes me happy. I really wanted to show this cause I think it's good, positive news...Most people don't deserve a good heart, you know what I mean? JJ does."

Here's what the fans said

The clip naturally found its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering a lot of positive comments. Here are some of them:

Recently, Mizkif created a stir in the streaming community when he announced signing a non-exclusive contract with Rumble, a controversial streaming website known for hosting far-right streamers (such as Andrew Tate and Sneako) and content. Matthew has over 18K followers on the website and streams twice a week.