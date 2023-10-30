"It might be time!": Fans go wild as TypicalGamer hints at Twitch return after nine years

Esports professional and YouTuber Andre "TypicalGamer" has fans in a frenzy after hinting at his return to Twitch in a post shared by him on X. The Canadian streamer has not broadcasted live on the platform in nine years. The content creator mainly uploads on his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 13 million subscribers.

TypicalGamer is well-known for his professional eSports career, focused on the game 'Fortnite.' He is also known for his regular YouTube videos with titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft.

"[W]ith the new multistream rules, it might be time!"

This news comes as a pleasant surprise to his dedicated followers, who have been eagerly awaiting his comeback to the popular streaming platform. The fans noted the introduction of new 'multistreaming' rules, which now allow creators to stream on multiple platforms at the same time.

Andre is not the only creator who is considering returning to the platform after the overhaul. Richard "Ninja" has also announced that he is returning to Twitch because of the flexibility that the new changes provide to the content creators.

Fans react to the TypicalGamer's potential return to Twitch

After the recent changes in Twitch's 'Simulcasting Guidelines,' content creators are now allowed to stream content on two platforms at the same time. This allows the streamers to reach a wider audience and engage with fans who may prefer different platforms.

Twitch has recently brought changes in its Simulcasting Guidelines. (Image via Twitch)

With this new opportunity, Andre's return to Twitch not only brings excitement to his loyal fanbase but also opens up the possibility for him to connect with new viewers and expand his reach even further.

Fans are going gaga over the recent post made by Andre on his X page, indicating that he may be making a comeback on Twitch. It received generally positive reactions from the community welcoming the streamer.

Fans were visibly excited for the streamer's return to the platform and showed their enthusiasm to watch his content.

Fans show overwhelming support for the return of the streamer. (Image via TypicalGamer/X)

Some fans, however, were not so happy. They requested the Fortnite pro player not to make the switch and stay on YouTube. These fans expressed their disappointment because they enjoyed the unique features and community on YouTube that they felt were lacking on Twitch.

Some fans were not so happy with the announcement. (Image via TypicalGamer/X)

Despite this, Andre's decision to return to Twitch demonstrates his desire to reconnect with his original fanbase and leverage the platform's larger audience potential.

Who is TypicalGamer?

TypicalGamer is a Canadian YouTuber known for being one of the pioneers in YouTube livestreaming since its debut in 2013. He also gained popularity for streaming Fortnite and playing the game at a professional level. He had also signed an exclusive contract with YouTube in 2020. He has received a staggering 4.4 billion views on his channel.