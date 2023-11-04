"It really means a lot to me" - Twitch streamer EsfandTV bursts into tears after attending BlizzCon 2023

Popular Twitch streamer EsfandTV shed tears of happiness after meeting his World of Warcraft guild members while attending BlizzCon 2023. The streamer was moved after meeting 20+ members of his own WoW guild for the first time in person.

The streamer was full of emotions, exclaiming:

"I'm just so happy to see how happy everybody else is, man. It really means the world to me, dude."

For context, a guild in World of Warcraft is an association of players who work together to achieve various in-game objectives, such as raiding and collecting in-game currencies as a group.

The streamer was overjoyed at finally being able to have conversations with his guild members in the flesh and stated:

"I'm just so proud of what we did, dude. I'm just so proud of everybody, man."

"This is so great!" - EsfandTV moved to tears after meeting guild members

[Timestamp: 12:29:27]

After the recent Mak'gora tournament hosted by Twitch star and OTK co-owner Tim "EsfandTV", the World of Warcraft community is seeing a huge uptick in engagement in the form of new fans as well as returning veterans taking an interest in the game. In response to a user during his latest stream, Esfand even stated:

"WoW is back, baby! WoW is back, let's go!"

Hence, it only seemed fitting for Esfand to go meet his guild members over dinner after a long day of attending BlizzCon 2023.

To those uninitiated, BlizzCon is an annual convention hosted by Blizzard Entertainment. The convention took place on November 3 and 4 in California. The streamer was joined by many other celebrities at the event, including IRL streamer Knut.

Esfand was visibly excited to have all of his guild members in one place and exclaimed multiple times:

"Dude, this is so sick. So glad to see everybody! It's so cool. This is so great!"

The interaction was full of wholesome moments, such as when the guild members complimented EsfandTV's cameraman, calling him "a legend" and even clapping for him. Another wholesome moment came when one fellow guild member thanked him for "carrying him" in-game:

I need to thank you for carrying me, by the way. It's a whole thing, I need to thank you."

After having dinner with the members and bidding them goodbye, the streamer broke down into tears. In the heartwarming moment, the streamer stated while wiping his tears:

"So much went into that guild, man... You're seeing so many people be so like happy and making friends and building relations with other people over the course of 4 years through COVID and through everything that happened, man."

Esfand was so awestruck after meeting the other members of his guild that he even forgot his recording tripod inside the restaurant, which was later returned by one of the restaurant staff. To lighten the mood, he further joked:

"Chat, I was lying, I was lying. I was crying 'cause I looked at my bank account after paying for the bill."

Fans react to the emotional moment

Fans were full of praise for EsfandTV, complimenting his authenticity and genuineness. Netizens stated how deserving of success he was and how he was legitimate, both in front of and behind the scenes.

Netizens also noticed how generously Esfand paid for his entire guild's dinner at his expense.

Netizens had many kind words about EsfandTV being true to himself, even after gaining fame and fortune from his career.

Tim "EsfandTV" is a 29-year-old Twitch streamer and co-owner of the gaming organization and lifestyle brand "One True King". He is known for his love of World of Warcraft and is well-known within the community. He streams regularly and has a total of 1.24 million followers. He has been watched for more than 77 million hours on the platform.