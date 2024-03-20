"It's always been like that" - N3on responds as his mod claims over 40 streamers refused to collaborate amid recent controversies

Controversial Kick star Rangesh "N3on" is widely recognized as a divisive figure within the streaming community. He has been embroiled in several conflicts with fellow content creators and was recently suspended due to his behavior. Today (March 20, 2024), one of his moderators gave him with a reality check by highlighting how many individuals have declined to work with him.

The moderator disclosed that they had reached out to over 40 individuals to join the streamer's broadcasts, but barely anyone accepted, underlining his controversial reputation. They said:

"Me and Sting probably reached out to 40 plus people and not one of them wanted to come on your stream."

While N3on was taken aback by the number, he also rationalized that his reputation had already been established in such a way. He replied:

"It's always been like that."

"Something needs to change" - N3on's mods urge the streamer to change after revealing people avoiding collaborations in fear of brand risk

Expand Tweet

During his latest Kick livestream, N3on received a stark reality check when he learned that over 40 individuals had declined to join him on the broadcasts. This revelation underscores the content creator's notorious reputation and the numerous controversies he has been embroiled in. His mod said:

"I'm gonna put some reality check. Me and Sting probably reached out to 40-plus people and not one of them wanted to come on your stream. Bro, that's like, not messing around (with you) and I'm not trying to be mean but something needs to change."

When asked why these people refused to come on his livestreams, the mod said:

"All of them were like, 'We're good off that'."

N3on was certainly a bit surprised by the number of people who declined to join him but soon backed it up by reasoning that he has always been perceived as the so-called 'brand-risk' streamer. He said:

"But you can't lie. It's always been like that. No? Damn, I really only have like, three friends."

Why was N3on banned recently?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, N3on's recent actions led to a temporary ban from Kick. The streamer was seen engaging in a conversation with one of his viewers on Discord, during which he resorted to verbal abuse and even made violent threats:

"I don't give a f**k if you're 10 years old. I will f**k you in the a** till you f**king bleed, b**ch. I swear to god! Shut the f**k up, b**ch!"

Naturally, such vitriolic statements crossed a line, leading to his eventual ban, which lasted for approximately a couple of days. He has since been unbanned and has resumed his regular streaming schedule.