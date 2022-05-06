"It's a bug that was introduced when addressing a rapid-fire exploit": Halo Infinite developer promises fixes for Last Spartan Standing

The Last Spartan Standing adds Halo Infinite's own new battle royale mode as Season 2 content gets underway. The mode will help capture the players' interest, many of whom have complained about the lack of any new content in the past few months.

However, there seem to be specific issues with the mode. Halo Infinite's community manager has now publicly acknowledged the problem, and he informed players that 343 Industries intends to fix the problem soon.

John Junyszek @Unyshek LJ🦄 @doxylauraa @Unyshek What about the BR stop shooting mid gun fight? FYI: The "jamming" that's happening to semi-automatic weapons (most noticeably the BR) is not an intended mechanic. It's a bug that was introduced when addressing a rapid-fire exploit. We're working on a fix now.

Halo Infinite's launch was a massive success, and the free-to-play multiplayer component was a major hit. However, the draught in content has caught up with the game, and Season 2 couldn't have come sooner. The new modes include the game's take on the battle royale genre. While the reception from the players has been positive, it's not devoid of some glaring issues.

Halo Infinite community manager updates players about issues with the Last Spartan Standing

Several Halo Infinite players reported problems with the Last Spartan Standing mode, despite how refreshing it has been. The main area of concern is over the mode of registering progress in the Interference event. According to updates by John Junyszek, who is the community manager of 343 Industries, this is likely going to change soon.

Junyszek mentioned that the progression system should now allow players to register their progression accurately. The tracker might not register them immediately, but the progress should reflect once a match is over.

John Junyszek @Unyshek

For the Interference Event, Last Spartan Standing challenges should now be tracking more accurately and helping you earn rewards. There may be a delay if you leave early, but all progress should count once the match finishes in the background.

A significant problem in this mode has been the periodic jamming of semi-automatic weapons, mainly in the Last Spartan Standing. Junyszek added that this wasn't intentional by any means and was a bug introduced while 343 Industries was trying to fix a rapid-fire exploit. The community manager added that a fix was on the way but did not confirm when it would arrive.

Additionally, Junyszek has mentioned that 343 Industries is collecting user feedback, and they're likely to make changes accordingly.

"We've seen the feedback around changes that impacted various multiplayer jumps and campaign speedrun strategies. We're not at the point where we can promise anything yet, but we want to be transparent and say that we're taking the feedback seriously and reviewing options internally."

John Junyszek @Unyshek To help make things right, we'll be granting 5 XP Boosts & 5 Challenge Swaps to anyone who logs in while Interference is live. Next week, we'll also be reducing the difficulty of some Event Challenges and making it so that completing them earns you 2 levels on the Event Pass.

To make it up to the players, 343 Industries will provide bonus compensation. This includes five XP boosts and five challenge swaps. To get them, players will need to login into the game when the interference event is live. Additionally, the difficulty levels of some of the events will also be reduced, allowing players to speed up their battle pass progression.

