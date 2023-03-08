“It’s going to stay private forever” - Valkyrae opens up about adoption plan, says people perceived it as "content"

Popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently opened up about her tweet regarding her plans to adopt a child with her mother.

Despite receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the tweet, which included other people's adoption experiences, she expressed her disappointment and frustration with those who thought she would exploit the news of her adoption for content.

Moving forward, she said she would keep the adoption process confidential and only share updates if she feels comfortable doing so. She stated:

"It’s going to stay private forever"

Valkyrae shares adoption plans on stream, addresses misconceptions about content creation

In her tweet yesterday, Valkyrae revealed that she and her mother had made the decision for the latter to primarily take care of the child while she provided for them financially.

RAE @Valkyrae My mom and I are considering adopting a baby! She will be the one raising them and I would be financially caring for them; the idea of having another little sibling feels unreal. does anybody reading this have experience with adoption/been adopted? what was the experience like? My mom and I are considering adopting a baby! She will be the one raising them and I would be financially caring for them; the idea of having another little sibling feels unreal. does anybody reading this have experience with adoption/been adopted? what was the experience like?

The decision was met with overwhelming positivity from her fans and the streaming community. In a recent stream, Valkyrae took a step back and decided not to discuss her adoption plans online anymore. She explained that after her initial announcement, some people misunderstood her intentions and perceived it as a way to generate content for her channel. She said:

"I was foolish about tweeting a real-life thing. To sum up, I'm not gonna talk about it anymore, it's definitely going to stay private forever. My heart was definitely broken yesterday by the replies."

(Timestamp: 00:33:40)

She continued:

"To be fair, I do take accountability in shoving something novel. It was such a big thing that my mom and I have been discussing for a long time, like, researching, planning, thinking about it. I wanted to tweet, one, out of excitement and two, hear people's stories."

Valkyrae further added:

"I realized that in the position that I am in, everything is perceived as content. I basically wanna vomit saying that. It breaks my heart that it was perceived that way."

Towards the end of the conversation, she hinted that she was considering deleting her initial tweet about the adoption plans since it had caused confusion and misunderstanding.

"She didn’t do anything wrong" - Here's what the internet had to say

The clip made its way to a fan channel on YouTube, garnering many positive and supportive comments in favor of the streamer. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the streamer's recent conversation (Image via Jeru TV YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most successful female streamers on YouTube. With over 3.84 million subscribers and counting, she has built a devoted following through her engaging content and entertaining personality.

