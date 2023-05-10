“It’s for the greater good” - xQc comments on W/L community streamers not getting banned on Twitch

Felix "xQc," a Twitch streamer, shared his opinion on why the W/L community is less likely to get banned compared to other streamers. It is a group of streamers who often play loud music, engage in gambling, and chat with their audience. Their name is derived from the fact that their chat typically spams "W" or "L," depending on the streamer's actions.

Apart from being a fresh wave of streamers, many are known for being controversial and have faced temporary suspensions from Twitch (apart from Adin Ross, who was handed a permanent ban).

However, according to xQc, there is no need to impose additional restrictions on them. He stated:

“It’s for the greater good”

"They don't really know the full massive ToS" - xQc on why W/L streamers should be given a chance to grow

Even though xQc is a prominent figure in the Poggers community, he has maintained close ties with several W/L streamers. For instance, he has a strong friendship with Kai Cenat and has collaborated with him on numerous live streams. Speaking about why they do not get banned more often, he said:

"I'm telling you okay? That the W squad should have got banned four, five, or six times more and you know what? they never did and I'm never gonna cry about it because i understand why they didn't get banned."

He continued:

"They come from different places, YouTube, TikTok, other big places. They come on Twitch with a lot of big audiences, right? They have a launch pad, right? but they come on and then they don't really know the full massive ToS and then they make a mistake by accident. Here or there."

Furthermore, the streamer added that they might unintentionally make mistakes due to their lack of complete understanding of Twitch culture. He said:

"No dude, it's fine. Give them a warning. Sh*t happens. That's just how things have to be sometimes."

Fans react to his take

Felix's latest take on the W/L community garnered many comments under his YouTube clip. Here are some of the top comments:

The Poggers and W/L communities are distinct entities and feature some of the most popular personalities on the platform.

