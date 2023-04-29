"It's Janna time": League of Legends fans react to Rekkles role-swapping to support ahead of LEC Summer Split

Rekkles, through a massive Twitter video, ended up announcing that he will be role-swapping to support, before League of Legends LEC 2023 Summer Split. As it happens, fans flocked to that announcement video showing their support for the player and his future endeavors. One such reaction came from former Fnatic player Broxah, who stated the following:

"It's Janna Time. Good luck Martin"

Janna has become quite synonymous with Rekkles as he has played this champion quite a lot in the past. This time, however, it looks like he will play Janna on stage as he has decided to officially swap to the support role.

League of Legends fans shower blessings towards Rekkles after his decision to role-swap

Rekkles' decision to role-swap to support was met with several positive replies from fans worldwide. Most of them wished him good luck, while others were excited to see him play Janna on stage in official competitive games.

However, it is not surprising at all since Rekkles has been one of the most popular figures in the League of Legends community for over a decade. He has played ADC for 12 years and achieved great heights.

He is one of those players who is respected a lot not just in Europe but in China and South Korea as well. Unfortunately, the past few years have not been kind towards Rekkles.

He joined G2 Esports in 2021, and that ended in a terrible manner. He was then forced to join Karmine Corp as there was no other top-flight professional League of Legends team willing to sign him at a really high price.

His venture at Karmine Corp was quite average, but he managed to return to Fnatic as the ADC for League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. Unfortunately, neither the Winter Split nor the Spring Split went well for him, as Fnatic ended up in ninth and eighth positions respectively.

Thus, after all that, Rekkles feels it is time for a change. He thinks he has reached stagnation, and role-swapping to support is the only way to progress, and fans are supportive of his decision.

hannie @itzhanniettv @RekklesLoL Such an amazing career as an ADC!! Good luck on your new journey as a support🖤🧡 @RekklesLoL Such an amazing career as an ADC!! Good luck on your new journey as a support🖤🧡

𝔸𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 ™ @itstotallyamber @RekklesLoL I think the best way to describe it is 'coasting'. Like you say, you're not a bad ADC, but you've been doing it for so long, seen so many champs and metas etc. Easy for it to become stale at this late stage. I'm excited to see you renew your career in the support position @RekklesLoL I think the best way to describe it is 'coasting'. Like you say, you're not a bad ADC, but you've been doing it for so long, seen so many champs and metas etc. Easy for it to become stale at this late stage. I'm excited to see you renew your career in the support position 💪

miceksays @miceksays



but I hope it makes you happy. @RekklesLoL okay but are there any good adcs available..? I feel whoever they get will be a downgrade from Rekkles anyway.but I hope it makes you happy. @RekklesLoL okay but are there any good adcs available..? I feel whoever they get will be a downgrade from Rekkles anyway.but I hope it makes you happy.

He is probably on the final lap of his career, and jumping into this new venture will probably take a lot of courage and that will be impossible without the backing of his dedicated fans.

