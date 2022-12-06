"It's literally a Twitch embed!" - HasanAbi left stunned after discovering a feature on Trainwreckstv's livestreaming platform Kick 

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" hosted a Just Chatting broadcast on December 6. He spent some time talking about Kick, a new livestreaming platform backed by fellow content creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv."
While reacting to the latter's TwitLonger post announcing the platform's features, a viewer sent Hasan a screenshot of Kick's user interface, which appeared to be similar to that of Twitch.
After noticing that One True King's (OTK) Twitch channel (OTKnetwork) was embedded on Kick, HasanAbi exclaimed:
"Oh my god! It's straight up... it's literally a Twitch embed!"
HasanAbi shares his thoughts on Kick after noticing that Twitch channels are embedded in the platform
The Turkish-American personality was reacting to Trainwreckstv's most recent Twitter post in which he announced the livestreaming platform, Kick. At the 04:11 mark, a viewer shared a screenshot that featured OTK's Twitch channel being embedded on Kick.
HasanAbi's initial reaction was:
"OTK Network. LoFi 24/7. Website, Discord. Wait, what? No shot! Is this just an embed, dude? What the f**k?" Wait..."
Timestamp: 04:11:03
HasanAbi claimed that Kick was using Twitch's channel embed feature:
"You're just following their f***ing... like, this would mean I was following the OTK... oh my god! This is just their Twitch! It's just a Twitch embed! This isn't even..."
The streamer read a few comments from Kick's chat room and stated:
"What the f**k? Oh my god. Look at this. Look at this chat, dude. No, thanks! Don't want to touch that."
A few moments later, another viewer shared a screenshot of Kick, showing Twitch ads running on the platform. Hasan burst out laughing after looking at it and added:
"Even the ads are from Twitch. Wait... dude, what is going on?"
Fans react to the streamer's clip
Hasan's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread attracted more than 45 fan reactions. According to Redditor u/theginganinja94, the issue was limited to One True King's channel:
Another Reddit user u/TangyKang commented :
Redditor u/MrFreeLiving hoped for Kick's success:
One community member wondered if Stake was an investor in the new livestreaming platform:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
On December 6, Trainwreckstv announced that he would be joining Kick as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive content creator.
He revealed that the platform would provide a subscriber button to everyone, as well as a 95% - 5% subscriber split, with the streamer receiving 95% of subscriber income.
