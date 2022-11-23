"It's a lot of work" - Disguised Toast provides details for his professional Valorant team

In October 2022, popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" announced his plans to start a Valorant team. Since then, there have not been many updates until yesterday when he informed his fans that he is still working on his project.

Jeremy posted a tweet inquiring about possible Valorant players who may be up for grabs, indicating that he is on the lookout for teammates who could fill the vacant spots in his intended Valorant squad.

Yesterday, the streamer signaled that he has been working behind the scenes to organize a team. Speaking about it, Jeremy revealed:

"I'm still working on my Valorant team. It's a lot of work."

"In talks with people" - Disguised Toast reveals to be working behind closed doors to set up his Valorant squad

In a stream uploaded on November 22, Disguised Toast revealed that his plans to set up a Valorant team are in the works. Although he hasn't revealed any names as of yet, he said:

"I don't have any solid updates but we are like in talks with people. I think like, the next time I give a solid update, it will be when I actually have players under contract."

He also added that if and when he creates a team, he will let his fans know.

He stated:

"Anything before then, it doesn't really matter. So if it ever reaches that point, I'll probably make an announcement."

Who are the possible candidates?

As stated earlier, no names have been confirmed from the streamer's side as of yet. However, in the reply section of his initial tweet, there were several volunteers along with suggestions.

Among them was NRG Esports' Valorant pro, Sam "s0m." Sam's reply was met with a response from Disguised Toast, who reminded him that he was only scouting for free agents. To this, Sam responded by tweeting:

Another esports pro that appeared to be interested was Sentinels' Michael "dapr." He responded by saying, "f**k it," indicating that he may be up for the challenge.

dapr volunteered to join as well (image via Twitter)

Fans react to Disguised Toast's update

Fans shared their reactions to the streamer's update regarding his Valorant team. Some even inquired if there would be an official OfflineTV Valorant squad. Here's how the chat reacted:

Chat reacts to the streamer's updates (image via Disguised Toast Twitch)

Valorant is not the only Riot Games installment that Jeremy plays. The 30-year-old has dabbled in other titles from the aforementioned developers such as Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends.

