OpTic Gaming core members reportedly set to join NRG's Valorant team

NRG Valorant is reportedly all set to sign OpTic Gaming's four key members as suggested by multiple sources.

Since OpTic Gaming is not a franchised Valorant partner, the team isn't eligible to take part in the upcoming VCT 2023 season. Victor, crashies, yay, FNS, and Chet recently announced that they won't be a part of the team's active roster and were looking for new offers.

NRG got franchised under the Valorant Partner Program, which will allow them to take part in the upcoming VCT 2023: Americas International League, alongside other teams from the Americas such as LOUD, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and others.

NRG Valorant team reported to acquire OpTic Gaming's core members

Based on recent developments, OpTic Gaming's Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor "Victor" Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, and coach Chet "Chet" Singh are apparently joining NRG.

FNS is the in-game leader (IGL) of OpTic Gaming's Valorant roster, and is often seen playing multiple roles such as Sentinel with Killjoy, Initiator with Breach, and Controller with Viper. His teammates Victor and crashies are generally seen playing the Duelist and Initiator roles, respectively.

Hailing from the North American region, OpTic Gaming is an esports organization that began its journey back in 2006 and is well-known for its performances in professional Call of Duty. The team entered the competitive Valorant scene in 2022 and have bagged many wins to their name ever since.

It was previously rumored that OpTic's star player Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker would be joining the Cloud9 Valorant roster. Meanwhile, Sentinels' coach Rawkus also showed interest in acquiring Marved for his team.

OpTic Gaming has displayed impressive performances recently. In the 2022 season, the team secured first place in VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík after defeating LOUD with a dominating scoreline of 3-0. Unfortunately, they lost 0-3 against LOUD in the VCT 2022: Champions, claiming second place.

NRG team overview in 2022

Currently, the only active player on the NRG roster is Sam "s0m" Oh. Despite securing first place at VCT 2022: NA Stage 2 Challengers - Open Qualifier 1 after a win against Verson1, their overall performance this year wasn't up to the mark.

NRG's former players, consisting of eeiu, Ethan, tex, and hazed recently announced that they would be leaving the active roster and were open to offers. This has opened up space for new players to join the team.

Being a partnered team, they are ensuring that all necessary changes are made to bump up their performance for the upcoming VCT 2023 season.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the players or the team about the potential acquisition. The news has led to many fans and supporters eagerly waiting for an announcement.

