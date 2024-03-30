“It’s obsessive” - HasanAbi calls out xQc and Destiny for “farming” him for content

It's widely known that Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" isn't particularly fond of fellow streamers Steven "Destiny" and Felix "xQc." This sentiment persisted in his recent stream, where he mentioned during his reaction to a Tim Pool podcast discussing him, that many individuals merely leverage his name to gather clips for their content.

According to Hasan, Destiny and xQc are two streamers who have frequently mentioned him, and he described them as being "obsessive":

"I hope that people are at least like a sound mind and they probably recognize that it's like, obsessive."

HasanAbi critical of xQc and Destiny for supposedly "farming" his name

During his recent stream, HasanAbi expressed discontentment with fellow streamers while reacting to a podcast by Tim Pool (who had criticized him). Hasan noted that some individuals use his name solely to generate content. He added streamers like Destiny and xQc to the list of these people. He said:

"For the record, if Destiny is not allowed to talk about me, it'll be xQc talking to Destiny or talking about me while repeating what Destiny has said. That's the other part of it."

He also mentioned that their reactions to his content could be considered obsessive:

"I'll give you another political analogy. I think it's basically turning into the Matt Walsh anto-trans stuff. People are predisposed to normal takes. After the 11th take, people just hate the repetition of it and basically go, 'Okay dude, you're being a little obsessive. I don't like it. Why are you being so sweaty about this guy?'"

(Timestamp: 03:29:17)

Hasan read out a chat that said that both xQc and Destiny's communities are "farming lolcows." Hasan responded by simply stating:

"Yeah."

He added a further statement regarding his feud with Destiny and Co., stating that their behavior is akin to "cyberstalking." He said:

"I hope normal people see that and go, 'It's obsessive.' Because it really is. You must not allow yourself to normalize this as anything but cyberstalking. Because it is. It's like obsessive, it's weird."

For those wondering, HasanAbi's remarks stem from a recent stream (March 28) featuring Destiny and xQc. In the stream, Destiny criticized Hasan, characterizing him as someone who experiences "a political aneurysm" and is an "evil person."