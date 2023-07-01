"It's purely knowledge" - MrBeast believes he can launch a new YouTube channel and gain 20 million subscribers while remaining anonymous

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast," the current top individual creator on the Google-owned platform with 164 million subscribers, claimed in a recently surfaced TikTok clip that he could amass 20 million subscribers within six months if he were to anonymously create a new channel.

Although it took a few years for his own channel to gain traction, Jimmy believes that he has learned how to take advantage of the algorithm to go viral in a short period of time. According to the YouTuber, anyone with the required knowledge could easily acquire 10 million subscribers. He stated:

"It's purely knowledge. If you knew what I knew, you could get 10 million views a video and you could get 10 million subscribers, no matter where you are right now, within six months."

Y’all buying this? Personally I don’t think it’s possible. Maybe in a year+. But in 6 months. No way. Even for Jimmy Saw this clip of @MrBeast saying he can start a channel from scratch without any affiliation and grow it 20M subscribers in 6 months.Y’all buying this? Personally I don’t think it’s possible. Maybe in a year+. But in 6 months. No way. Even for Jimmy Saw this clip of @MrBeast saying he can start a channel from scratch without any affiliation and grow it 20M subscribers in 6 months. Y’all buying this? Personally I don’t think it’s possible. Maybe in a year+. But in 6 months. No way. Even for Jimmy https://t.co/oYwh1lwa5x

MrBeast reveals helping creators gain millions of subscribers with the help of his knowledge

Even though he is only in his mid-20s, MrBeast has been an active participant in the YouTube community for multiple years and consistently achieves over 100 million views on a regular basis. His content has become so popular that numerous individuals have attempted to imitate his editing style and content creation methods.

In a recently surfaced video, MrBeast discussed how he has supported fellow YouTubers by providing them with occasional subscriber boosts through his own insight. He said:

"I could start a new channel tomorrow, with not using my face or voice or like, without ever promoting it, and in six months, have 20 million subscribers."

He added:

"I live through people vicariously all the time and help people, just get a couple million subscribers, here and there."

Whether he actually creates a new channel without informing his fans remains to be seen.

What the community said

The clip generated significant reactions from fans, and interestingly, MrBeast himself commented on the original post. In his response, he expressed the belief that becoming viral is a skill that can be cultivated and developed over time. He posted:

MrBeast @MrBeast



Virality is a skill that can be honed, I know most don’t agree but it is. (I also don’t care that… @armaaniyt Why is this so hard to believe? I consistently make 20+ mil bangers on my side channels (that even without me would still bang) and it wouldn’t be that crazy to do on a new channelVirality is a skill that can be honed, I know most don’t agree but it is. (I also don’t care that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @armaaniyt Why is this so hard to believe? I consistently make 20+ mil bangers on my side channels (that even without me would still bang) and it wouldn’t be that crazy to do on a new channelVirality is a skill that can be honed, I know most don’t agree but it is. (I also don’t care that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The online community was certainly taken aback at the idea:

Armaani @armaaniyt If @MrBeast secretly pulls this off without anyone knowing, I’ll personally donate $20,000 to charity and work for that said channel for a year for FREE. Challenge?? If @MrBeast secretly pulls this off without anyone knowing, I’ll personally donate $20,000 to charity and work for that said channel for a year for FREE. Challenge??

Detour Shirts 👕💰 @detourshirts @armaaniyt @MrBeast Yes but can he do it with any niche? Like could he make a channel, which has a smaller audience, get 20M views? of does it always have to be mainstream challenge videos? @armaaniyt @MrBeast Yes but can he do it with any niche? Like could he make a channel, which has a smaller audience, get 20M views? of does it always have to be mainstream challenge videos?

Recently, the YouTuber expressed his disappointment in a tweet about numerous YouTube channels that simply "clone" his content. His primary objective is to inspire people to be creative and original, and he was disappointed to see them copying his style of content without adding something of their own into the mix.

