"MrBeast Clones": MrBeast says he regrets sharing YouTube strategies online as it has led to people copying his style

In a recent tweet, YouTube King Jimmy "MrBeast" stated that he regrets revealing some of his knowledge about content creation to the public as it has led to people cloning his style without any innovation, leading to copycats. The viral creator has become extremely successful in the last few years, seeing amazing growth even after becoming the most subscribed-to channel on YouTube.

Currently, Jimmy has a whopping 161 million subscribers, a testament to his success. As a pillar of the content creation industry, many look up to him, and the North Carolina native has often talked about his strategies on podcasts and livestreams to help other creators innovate like him. However, it seems to have prompted many to blatantly copy his style of YouTube videos without much change.

Saying he regrets revealing so much, the YouTuber wrote:

"Sometimes I regret going on podcasts and sharing everything I know about YouTube. I thought people would use the knowledge to innovate and be inspired but tons just copy exactly what I do and don’t change anything."

He further noted that the act of copying him has created a lot of MrBeast Clones, calling the situation a sad state of affairs:

"Kind of sad how many “MrBeast Clones” there are."

"People just mimic success": Twitter reacts as MrBeast laments at how many people copy him

Jimmy has become one of the most well-known YouTubers of this generation, winning the Content Creator of the Year Award three times in a row over the last three years. His content has become the very definition of viral as his videos almost immediately start trending on YouTube.

Case in point, his latest video about a billion-dollar yacht accrued over 47 million views on the first day of being posted. The staggering number makes it the second-most-viewed video in YouTube history in its first 24 hours, only being eclipsed by the infamous Will Smith-Oscar slap clip.

MrBeast @MrBeast Beat Squid Games by 5 million views. Second most viewed video in YouTube history in 24 hours right behind Chris rock slapping Will smith lol Beat Squid Games by 5 million views. Second most viewed video in YouTube history in 24 hours right behind Chris rock slapping Will smith lol https://t.co/2N1LKyVVCX

Seeing how successful the YouTuber has gotten over the years, copycats who try to capture his viral video style are a dime a dozen. After he expressed regret at the number of his clones, most of his followers on Twitter were of a similar opinion. @LoochyTV explained that in almost every space, successful people get copied by those hoping to "mimic success."

Loochy @LoochyTV @MrBeast Same in every scene. People just 1:1 mimic success instead of adding to the space. @MrBeast Same in every scene. People just 1:1 mimic success instead of adding to the space.

Even OperaGX joined in on the replies, repeating the age-old adage about imitation being the highest form of flattery.

Others largely agreed that with MrBeast's popularity, copycats are a given side effect that people have to live with. Here are some of the general reactions.

StoneMountain @StoneMountain64 @MrBeast Still a net positive, but a side effect especially on that scale @MrBeast Still a net positive, but a side effect especially on that scale

✨ Sriram Krishnan ✨ @sriramkri @MrBeast You've inspired a generation of folks to put their content out there. I think people will innovate soon enough! @MrBeast You've inspired a generation of folks to put their content out there. I think people will innovate soon enough!

Reisshub @Reisshub @MrBeast They'll flop eventually, lack of creativity only gets them so far. @MrBeast They'll flop eventually, lack of creativity only gets them so far.

Derek Halpern @derekhalpern



“They copied all they could copy, But they couldn’t copy my mind; And I left them sweatin’ and stealin’, A year and a half behind.” - Rudyard Kipling @MrBeast Here’s my favorite quote:“They copied all they could copy, But they couldn’t copy my mind; And I left them sweatin’ and stealin’, A year and a half behind.” - Rudyard Kipling @MrBeast Here’s my favorite quote:“They copied all they could copy, But they couldn’t copy my mind; And I left them sweatin’ and stealin’, A year and a half behind.” - Rudyard Kipling

jotman🌵 @jotmanjotman @MrBeast people may be able to copy mr.beast’s thumbnails or content style but nobody can copy the amount of charity and dontations he’s done @MrBeast people may be able to copy mr.beast’s thumbnails or content style but nobody can copy the amount of charity and dontations he’s done 🙏

Michael Aubry ☀️ @michaelaubry @MrBeast What about the ones who did “steal” but remixed with their own spin and did successfully make something new @MrBeast What about the ones who did “steal” but remixed with their own spin and did successfully make something new

MrBeast @MrBeast @michaelaubry That’s not stealing haha. We all get inspiration from somewhere, nothing is 100% original. Inspiration is okay! @michaelaubry That’s not stealing haha. We all get inspiration from somewhere, nothing is 100% original. Inspiration is okay!

To be clear, MrBeast has clarified that he is happy to be the inspiration for creators, but blatant copying is what he takes umbrage with.

