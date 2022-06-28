"It's not shop related so no quick fix": Apex Legends Reddit community is furious with the persistent problem on Xbox consoles

The current environment of Apex Legends is not very positive, as the sequence of issues with the game does not seem to end. While matchmaking has the same issues, Xbox players face different issues altogether.

Since the upgrade to the next generation, many players have faced different issues. While Respawn has acknowledged the problem on social media, not much has been done, much to the ire of the players.

Apex Legends has grown massively since its introduction to become one of the largest games of the current time. However, as good and innovative as the game is, it has its fair share of issues.

The next-gen upgrade has been a long time in the making, and fans were reasonably happy to have it. However, it has also brought its share of issues, some of which are turning out to be major hindrances.

Apex Legends Reddit community is fed up with persistent problems on Xbox since the next-generation upgrade

The original post was mentioned by Reddit user u/alfyhunny, who shared their frustration with the present condition. The player added that while there is a workaround, they want the problem solved instead. While the user did make a slight mistake in their post, it is quite true that Respawn has been quite sloppy in fixing the issue.

Other users also added their opinion on the issue and what they believe to be the cause of the problem. One player added that the major issue is with people spending their money despite facing different problems. Had they stopped spending time in the game, Respawn would have bothered to fix the issues.

Several players have decided to stop playing Apex Legends until it gets fixed. While some have chosen to do this voluntarily, others have been forced to stop the game altogether due to persistent problems.

The workarounds that have been devised by the community also fail to work most times, which has caused more problems.

The audio has also been bugged for some time, which makes it very difficult. Without effective communication, winning games can become impossible to win.

Some Apex Legends players are being defeated by players from other consoles without any fault of their own.

Some players are so frustrated that they want everyone to simply uninstall the game and play something else.

It now remains to be seen when Respawn manages to fix the issue. The problem for console players isn't the only one as matchmaking has been equally problematic. Without a definitive fix, Apex Legends could quickly end up losing a lot of players.

