"Y'all gotta stop playing": Apex Legends community asks about Respawn ignoring feedback on Reddit

The Apex Legends community has grown increasingly frustrated and much of it is due to matchmaking. However, there are plenty of other issues that are ruining the gameplay.

One often hopes that posting it on the game's subreddit will bring it to the developers' notice. Unfortunately, recent times haven't met the expectations of players who are questioning the subreddit's existence.

The frustration has reached its highest as Respawn has been unable to address players' concerns. As a result, Reddit user u/SoftwareGeezers questioned the entire subreddit, as the developers don't seem to care.

Apex Legends community on Reddit questions the subreddit's purpose

Many users responded to the main post, including former developers of Apex Legends. However, the developer stated that it becomes impossible for them to respond due to the sheer number of posts. Hundreds of developers are working on the game, and it's not always possible to respond even if they want to.

Another user stated that the description talks about developers because they're present on the sub-reddit. It doesn't necessarily mean that they will solve the problems that players discuss.

One player mentioned past occasions when developers have tried to communicate. They stopped doing so after few users took them for granted and abused them.

Another user has a more radical take as they believe that developers only care about money. That's the main reason why they haven't tried to fix the game.

One user also agreed that Respawn will only take any punitive measures if players stop playing the game.

For some, those who spend real-life money in the game are part of the problem. The user feels that such players give a soft signal to Respawn to continue on their merry ways.

Another user also replied that players need to stop giving Respawn money so that the developers can start fixing things and take matters more seriously.

Truth be told, the developers are not obligated to respond to the players or be active in the subreddit. However, the sentiments against them are simply due to issues in Apex Legends. Problems like disbalanced matchmaking continue to hamper the enjoyment of the players. The onus is on Respawn to resolve the issue so that the frustrations of the playerbase can be reduced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far