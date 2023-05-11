"It's weird to say it": Popular GTA RP streamer Buddha reveals he is leading NoPixel following Koil's recent scandals

In his latest livestream, GTA RP star Lucas "Buddha" revealed that he has basically taken over NoPixel's management after server owner and founder Koil stepped down following recent controversies. As one of the Grand Theft Auto Roleplaying community's most recognizable streamers, the decision has been lauded by fans, who see this as a step in the right direction.

While he was streaming GTA RP on Twitch, a viewer broached the topic of server management following recent scandals being attributed to Koil. Buddha read out the question:

"You run NoPixel now?"

After hesitating for a moment, the streamer answered in the affirmative, confirming that he has essentially become the leader of the popular server:

"Um, yes, yeah. It is weird to say it, but yeah."

"Koil is outsourcing good reputation": Redditors react to Buddha taking over management of NoPixel

While NoPixel is one of the most popular and well-known GTA RP servers, many content creators associated with it have recently been under scrutiny. An example is popular Facebook Gaming streamer RatedEpicz, who was recently banned from NoPixel.

Server owner and founder Koil also came under fire after he had a heated online spat with Twitch streamer Penta, who recently left the server citing toxic behavior. The feud got quite ugly, with many deriding Koil for his toxic language.

This is why Buddha's decision to take over, or at least be heavily involved in the management of the server, has been welcomed by fans. However, many voiced their concerns about the Twitch star possibly being used by his friend because his reputation has taken a hit. One Redditor voiced this sentiment, saying:

"Koil is clearly outsourcing good reputation as he's lost his own."

According to another Redditor on r/LivestreamFail, the fact that not many people online seem excited about the "change" proves that a lot of damage has been done. This means Buddha needs to do a lot of work to turn things around.

Others seem convinced that the GTA RP streamer is being used by his friend and accused Koil of ruining the culture of the server.

NoPixel has been the subject of much controversy lately, with a former developer suing it for allegedly stealing code without adequate compensation. Many Redditors seem to think that the case might also have something to do with Buddha taking over management. More details about the lawsuit can be found in this article.

