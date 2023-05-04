Penta says people who are still playing on NoPixel need to "get the f**k out," claims drama "hasn't even started"

During a livestream on May 4, 2023, popular GTA RP streamer Penta shared a message for those who were still playing on NoPixel. The content creator has been making headlines ever since he revealed that he left the server after the owner, Koil, compared him to an "abusive" member.

Earlier today, Penta pleaded with the remaining NoPixel streamers to "get the f**k out," adding that the drama "hasn't even started yet."

"Burn it to the ground" - Penta shares strong sentiments regarding NoPixel

The Twitch clip began with Penta advising content creators who were still playing on the NoPixel server to leave as soon as possible:

"The drama hasn't even started yet. Dude... if you play on NoPixel, and if you are involved in NoPixel, you need to get the f**k out! Please! Please, please, please, please! Get the f**k out! That is just me. That is me."

Penta claimed that he cared about the community and added:

"I just care about the community. You need to f**king go! And people are like, 'Oh, this competition is a good thing.' No! Burn it to the ground, dog. Like, no! F**k NoPixel..."

"Nothing hits like GTA drama" - Online community reacts to the streamer's hot take

The streamer's advice to NoPixel players was one of the top popular posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/whynotjugger's comment attracted hundreds of upvotes:

Another Reddit user, u/JunoMatsu, stated that they stopped following GTA RP because of the out-of-character (OOC) toxicity:

According to one community member, Penta was asking other streamers and content creators to "give up their livelihoods" as he was feuding with Koil:

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

On the same day, it was revealed that Daniel "DW," NoPixel's former developer, was suing the server and its founder, Koil.

Under the "Facts Common To All Causes of Action" section of the legal document, it was stated that DW was suing NoPixel and Koil for wrongful termination after the latter accused him of a data breach.

An excerpt from the filing read:

"Likely seeing such action as an opportunity to attach Mr. Tracey (DW) in connection with their personal dispute, Defendants (Koil) issued a formal statement on or about December 28, 2022, whereby Defendants claimed that a 'former NoPixel employee' had caused a data breach of the NoPixel Server. Almost immediately thereafter, on or about December 31, 2022, Clout issued a follow-up public statement via Twitch, wherein he identified Mr. Tracey as the 'former NoPixel employee.'"

According to the document, DW had made significant creative contributions to both the server's front-end and back-end from early 2020 until December 2022. However, in 2022, a personal dispute between DW and Koil resulted in the latter terminating DW's employment. The document also stated that Koil did not inform DW of the termination or subsequent restriction of access to the server.

