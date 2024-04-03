“It wasn’t my cup of tea or his” - xQc speaks on his and Duke Dennis’ football skills following their disasterclass in Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" went live on his stream to share his thoughts about fellow Twitch streamer and AMP member Duke Dennis. For those unfamiliar with Duke Dennis, the streamer is often recognized for his athleticism and has showcased impressive skills, particularly in basketball and American football.

While responding to a TikTok video of another content creator praising Duke Dennis and highlighting his remarkable talents, Felix humorously interjected, suggesting that soccer (or football) might be one sport where Duke isn't particularly skilled. He quipped:

"It (playing soccer) wasn’t my cup of tea or his.”

"I don't know about this soccer thing" - xQc speaks on his and Duke Dennis' dismal soccer skills

Twitch streamer xQc, known for his frequent reactions to online videos, recently came across a TikTok where a creator was praising Duke Dennis. In the video, the creator said:

"This n*gga was the chosen one. This ni**a is god's favorite right here. God had favorites when he made Duke Dennis. This ni**a can dunk, this ni**a can play basketball, this ni**a can play football (American)..."

Reacting to this, Felix chimed in stating that soccer aka football is one sport that Duke hasn't yet mastered. He said:

"Yeah, I don't know about this soccer thing chat. I'm a big Duke fan okay, chat. I don't have anything gainst Duke but chat, soccer chat, guys, I don't know chat."

xQc was, of course, referring to Duke's performance in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match held in London in September of that year. The match turned out to be rather one-sided, with the Sidemen FC emerging victorious against the YouTube All-Stars XI, which included notable figures like Duke, Kai Cenat, and Felix himself.

The streamer also added:

"Guys, I don't know. It was not my cup of tea or his, to be honest. I'm gonna say it how it is."

xQc himself delivered one of the poorest performances on the pitch, earning a measly 0.3 rating, the lowest among all the players on the field.

Plans for the Sidemen Charity Match 2024 are underway, with preparations already in progress behind the scenes. However, the choice of venue remains uncertain as both Old Trafford and Wembley have declined to host the charity match due to scheduling conflicts with other events.