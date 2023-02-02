"It didn't work out with him and so he is looking for opportunities": S8UL Sid on Shadow7 leaving New State Mobile lineup

Shadow7, a member of the S8UL New State Mobile lineup that recently participated in the Pro Series LAN tournament, took to Instagram to announce his departure from the side and that he is looking for a new team.

This has created a wave of questions amongst the team's fans, and subsequently, when Siddhant "Sid" Joshi was streaming, many posed questions as to why Shadow7 left the team.

Sid, the organization's esports division manager, provided an in-depth reply to this query and said:

"So Shadow was a trial member, he was not part of the playing four. As you know, the main lineup is Divine, OpticGod, BlazinGod, and Yashu. He was the sub and it didn't work out with him and so he is looking for opportunities. That's it!"

The manager of the popular esports organization further commended the player for his skill and wished him luck. He was quoted as saying the following:

"He (Shadow) is a very good player and I hope he finds a home somewhere."

S8UL Sid also asked fans to exercise discretion and refrain from blowing the situation out of proportion.

Note: Shadow7 should not be confused with GODL Shadow.

S8UL Sid answers fans' questions about New State Mobile

During a separate live stream, a fan asked Sid whether New State Mobile has significant LAN events and if S8UL's BGMI players compete in tournaments just for the sake of LAN. He replied:

"If Omega, Goblin, Neyo, and whoever their fourth player is, play NS LANs just for the sake of it, then the New State Players would have little trouble outpacing them. They will probably neither qualify, nor they would reach the finals."

Sid elaborated that if they were to grind and prepare diligently for the New State Mobile LAN event, they could perform well, as there is a slight difference in mechanics. He also declared unwavering support for their grind.

S8UL's performance at New State Mobile LAN tournament

S8UL began their campaign on the Mobile Challenge stage with a commendable performance. They secured a ninth-place finish out of the 32 teams, setting the tone for the tournament.

They continued their form during the Challenger Final stage with multiple Chicken Dinners to take the first spot. Unfortunately, they could not continue their dominant run during the Grand Finals with a solitary Chicken Dinner in twelve matches.

Their performance was less than ideal as the team finished eighth and took home INR 4,00,000.

