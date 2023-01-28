"The talented lineup approached us, and Thug signed them": S8UL Sid on who scouted the New State Mobile lineup

Siddhant "Sid" Joshi, S8UL's esports division manager, hosted a watch party for the New State Mobile Challenger Finale Day 2. During the stream, he engaged with fans and viewers, answering several questions and queries.

One fan in particular posed a question about scouting the existing lineup, to which the esports manager was quoted saying:

"The talented lineup approached us, and Thug signed them. Therefore, I do not take any credit for their success. If this lineup emerges a victorious day after tomorrow, I will take zero per cent credit for their achievements."

He also spoke on a variety of other things, including why he hosts watch parties in the first place.

S8UL Sid converses with fans during the New State Mobile Challenger watch party

During the livestream, S8UL Sid discussed how organizers benefit from watch parties. He explained the concept to viewers by providing the example of the New State Mobile event. He said:

"The advantage of a watch party for companies is that it attracts not only the game's fans but also a portion of the audience who tune in to watch us content creators. This is why watch parties are organized, and individuals are hired for this purpose."

He further added,

"101% there are people on my stream who do not have interest in New State Mobile, yet they are solely present to have fun with me. Who knows if this audience eventually likes the game and they watch it on the official stream next time?"

S8UL Esports' journey in New State Mobile Pro Series

S8UL finished first in the Challenger Finale of the tournament (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The S8UL New State Mobile lineup features OpticGod, Devine, BlazinGod, Shadow7, and Yashu, who joined the organization in December 2023.

The team began the Mobile Challenger stage of the tournament on a high note, scoring two Chicken Dinners on the first day. This set the tone for the rest of the tournament, and the team went on to perform well on day three.

However, their form dipped on day 5 of the event, as the team could only add a paltry nine points to their tally. Despite the setback, they did not give up. The team regrouped and regained their footing on days six and seven, thanks to their hard work and determination.

On the first day of the New State Challenger Finale, the team was unstoppable as they racked up three Chicken Dinners. By the conclusion of the second day, they deservingly claimed the first spot.

Poll : 0 votes