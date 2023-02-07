ItsSlikers gets indefinitely banned on Twitch months after scamming controversy

Twitch streamer ItsSliker is in the news again after being indefinitely banned on the platform four months after the scamming controversy.

For those unaware, back in September 2022, ItsSliker was discovered by several creators and fans to have asked for money under false pretenses. The collective amount was over $300K, intended for the former's gambling addiction. Although he had apologized at the time, he remained unsuspended.

His channel returned to streaming in January. However, the stream was anything but routine. During the broadcast, the screen depicted a Guy Fawkes mask. ItsSliker reportedly stated that his channel was "hacked."

A couple of weeks after the incident, it appears his channel received an indefinite embargo from Twitch. The reason behind his ban, however, remains unclear.

ItsSliker banned indefinitely, Twitch community reacts to news

ItsSliker has been among the most controversial figures within the Twitch community. As stated earlier, his gambling addiction spurred a massive debt of $300K.

Following the scamming controversy, major streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif took to their socials to raise their voices against gambling on Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform ended up issuing a public notice banning unlicensed gambling sites.

Despite the community calling for a suspension, ItsSliker remained unbanned at the time. On January 26, the streamer's Twitch channel surprisingly went live. The content, however, peculiarly displayed a Guy Fawkes mask. What made it even odder was the title, which read:

“This channel is mine now”

As per chat logs, the streamer confirmed that his channel was hacked. By his own admission, the alleged perpetrator hacked his channel because the streamer had evaded his ban.

Moving on from the anomalous incident, the creator has now been debarred from Twitch. Upon clicking on his channel, it reads:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

In response to the ban, the popular r/LivestreamFail community gave their take. Some users speculated that the reason was due to his surprising return to Twitch last month:

Ludwig was among the prime figures behind returning the victim's money. In light of that, one user jocularly remarked:

Here are some other relevant reactions:

With the reason still unclear, community members hope to hear from the streamer himself. His last tweet on his account was on January 26, the day his channel went live.

This, of course, is not the first time he has been banned by Twitch. He was banned in April 2022 after copying a text-based/ASCII emote to his chat.

