“Nothing of value was lost”: Fans divided as Twitch streamer ItsSliker gets banned on the platform

Twitch streamer ItsSliker received his second ban of 2022, and it’s not for the reason his fans initially thought it was for. Many assumed the ban was for his stream where he flirted with an AI, but the streamer confirmed on his Instagram handle that it was for a text-based/ASCII emote that he copied blindly into his chat.

Many on Twitter thought it was for his actions with an AI, and the reaction was decidedly mixed.

Twitch streamer banned for copying and pasting an explicit text emote in his chat

In a recent broadcast, Twitch streamer ItsSliker wound up getting banned for pasting an emote into his own chat. It was a text-based, ASCII emote that one of his viewers posted. On Sliker’s Instagram feed, he revealed that he couldn’t see the emote but copied and pasted it anyway.

“I swear I done this by accident. Someone typed it but I couldn’t see so I pasted it in my own chat.”

This emote flagged the streamer’s account and landed him a three-day ban. Many of his viewers initially didn’t believe that’s the reason but instead presumed it was for him flirting with an AI bot during a recent livestream.

ItsSliker revealed it was a three-day ban, so he will likely be back on April 22, 2022. The Twitch streamer wound up getting banned for pasting a singular emote in his own chat, but thankfully he knows why he got banned and exactly when he’ll be back.

Social media offers mixed responses to the streamer's ban

Quite a few viewers seemed to have a hard time believing it was for an ASCII emote that Sliker posted in his own chat, and started mocking the streamer for being banned over AI.

Others made fun of the streamer and mocked his ban with the “RIPBOZO” meme. The meme is typically used to celebrate someone else's misfortune, usually someone the person dislikes.

However, one Twitter user made it pretty clear that it wasn’t over the AI, but rather for the emote that the Twitch streamer used in his own chat. This Twitter user shared an official Twitch email to ItsSliker that said the ban was for posting something in chat.

No matter the reason, there were certainly people there to celebrate the streamer’s misfortune.

Some people were on the streamer’s side, however, thinking he did nothing wrong.

Unfortunately, the content creator ItsSliker is likely to remain banned until April 22, 2022, but at least it’s a short ban for the alleged mistake by the streamer.

