“Mizkif, I don’t give a f**k about your award”: Slicker complains about the rewards of the OTK Parasocial event 

Abraham "ItsSliker" had a bone to pick with Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino after losing on the latter's Twitch game show, Parasocial.

Stating that his team didn't "miss out" on anything, Sliker complained that the rewards of the show felt incredibly lackluster, and suggested that Misrendino give out monetary compensation to winners.

However, when Mizkif stated the reason for the winner's pot simply being an award, he had ItsSliker sulk back into his chair speechlessly.

Mizkif hits back at ItsSliker, calls him a smaller streamer

During his latest Twitch live stream, Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino hosted a new episode of his internet game show Parasocial.

This particular episode was themed around YouTubers vs. Streamers, with Abraham "ItsSliker" being part of Team Streamers along with Jeremy "Jerma985" Elbertson, Connor "ConnorEatsPants," and Nicole "TheNicoleT."

After losing by a mere 10 points, ItsSliker of Team Streamers was asked to comment on the situation as Mizkif had majorly attributed the loss to him. ItsSliker was up for the challenge, ready to dunk on Misrendino:

"Look.. you guys need to realize this right. What did we miss out on? Just think of it. Exactly, nothing. No one's sport- we missed out on nothing! Mizkif I don't give a f*** about your award, you know what I'm talking about, bro?"

ItsSliker then gave Mizkif a suggestion on how he could improve his reward pool for the next session:

"At least (the) next one, at least make it challenging like, 'We're going to go give you at least $1000 to each.' The f*** is an award bro?"

Mizkif, however, had a hilarious response ready at hand:

"Well I'm usually bringing on bigger streamers that don't really care about that, so I was trying to do the community a favor by bringing you on."

Upon hearing Mizkif's word's, ItsSliker shrunk back into his seat, dejectedly letting out a soft "oh.." while TheNicoleT laughed at Mizkif's response.

The winners of the Parasocial episode were Team YouTube, composing of Andre "Typical Gamer" Rebelo, Noah "NoahJ345," Bordie, and Biance "HeyImBee."

Team Streamers lost to Team YouTubers by a hair's width, after ItsSliker gained a whopping zero points for answering "rabbit holes" to the question "name something that might be full of holes." This put his team behind by 10 points, which was needed to win the game.

