QTCinderella claims she does not want to attend Mizkif’s Parasocial show

During a recent live stream, Blaire “QTCinderella” claimed that she does not feel like going to Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo’s Parasocial. Mizkif and One True King recently announced the game show featuring multiple notable content creators.

The first episode of the show was released on November 15 and included creators such as Ludwig, Emiru, and QTCinderella.

However, QTCinderella did not appear to be too willing to attend the second episode of the show. She claimed that she did not think she could handle it and did not want to appear on the show.

Parasocial is a family-feud-style game show where the participants are expected to guess the most common answers to the questions asked. The latest episode pits Team Ludwig against Team Mizkif.

Ludwig has been announced to team up with QTCinderella, Aiden “Calvin” McCaig, and Slimewire.

Meanwhile, Mizkif is teaming up with the likes of Emiru, Russell, Simply, and CrazySlick. However, QT Cinderella has claimed that she is not looking forward to attending the event.

The streamer felt she would not be able to handle the event. Episode 1 of the Parasocial game show ended up being an intense affair, with lots of competition between the content creators involved.

QTCInderella said the following about the show:

“I don’t wanna go to Miz’s show tomorrow. Why not? Coz I can’t handle it.”

The episode was announced to be live-streamed on Twitch on Monday at 2 pm CST. The first episode involved QTCinderella getting into a funny altercation with Mizkif.

The latter had even joked that QTCinderella had been uninvited from all future OTK events due to the argument.

The clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit. People claimed that QTCinderella needs to stop being sensitive, especially as she tends to dish out “insults” as well.

A part of the community also claimed that QTCinderella had every right not to attend the show if she did not feel like it.

Regardless, the streamer is expected to be a part of Parasocial’s Episode 2, scheduled to be streamed live later today.

